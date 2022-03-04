But it was a planned section about the organization’s reported culture of sexual misconduct, in which he promised to “open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building,” that drew both intrigue and criticism from some who questioned the timing and authenticity of the book’s disclosures.

“Through the process of thinking about writing a book, I’ve learned that this an issue bigger than one person,” Griffin said in a statement. “I want to give space to and elevate those who have already come forward, while encouraging those who have not yet to feel empowered to speak. This is a matter that very qualified people are continuing to manage with sensitivity and seriousness, and ultimately, I learned that this book was not the proper forum for this. In time and through a more meaningful method, I hope to address my first-hand experience.”

The project was scheduled for release in August. Griffin had announced its existence in November, amid continued scrutiny of the franchise after several Washington Post reports on allegations of chronic sexual harassment inside the organization.

Longtime NFL reporter Gary Myers, who planned to co-author the book with Griffin, addressed some of the critics’ concerns in a November interview with The Washington Post. He said Griffin “heard things, didn’t witness … a lot of what came out in those Washington Post stories.”

“My thought was that during that period of time, the fact that he was playing for another team when those stories came out, he just might not have felt compelled to speak on it at that point, and there might be some things that he wasn’t comfortable talking about at that point — things that I didn’t know about until recently,” Myers said of Griffin and the book’s timing.

“I know that I’m kind of being vague on that, but I think there’s some things that have come out in the book that better answer that question about why he wasn’t comfortable about speaking out on it two years ago. There’s going to be things in there regarding that situation that wouldn’t have been appropriate for him to discuss two years ago, where he wasn’t comfortable discussing two years ago, but just feels differently now.”

On Thursday, Myers referred questions about the book’s demise to Griffin’s literary agent, Susan Canavan. She in turn referred questions to Griffin’s representative, Mark Lepselter, and the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, which had taken down the page to preorder the book.