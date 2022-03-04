“I just saw an open shot, and I took it,” Boyagian said.

Boyagian netted two goals and captain Kyle Wilson scored the other to help No. 9 Washington-Liberty win the Capital Scholastic Hockey League championship with a 3-2 victory over Hayfield/South County on Friday night at Prince William Ice Center. The Generals claimed their third title in four years and second in a row.

The core group that has been there for all of Washington-Liberty’s success made sure it would leave Woodbridge with one more trophy.

In the first period, Boyagian scored with a nearly identical strike, taking the puck off a faceoff and firing it past Murphy. That came 38 seconds after Wilson opened the scoring on a wrister that whizzed by Murphy, giving the Generals an early lead.

Those two seniors helped Washington-Liberty (12-1-0) through its nearly flawless season despite some injury troubles for both. Wilson remained a poised presence all year and often acted as a second coach to Generals bench boss Rob Stewart. And when the final came around, Boyagian rounded into form.

“Tonight was really the first time he was back to his pre-injury self. And it showed because he was dominant,” Stewart said. “Scoring the two goals, taking control of the puck in the defensive zone and just sort of calming things down when we were under pressure.”

Washington-Liberty needed that push from its experienced players as the game tightened. Murphy made several huge saves for Hayfield/South County (9-2-2) in the second and third periods, keeping his side in the contest. He finished the night with 20 stops.

Murphy’s Hayfield/South County teammates rewarded his efforts with a pair of goals in the second period. Gavin Rahnavardy deked past Generals goalie Laura South on a breakaway for the first tally, and Mark Fannon cleaned up a rebound in front of South to tie the score.

But Washington-Liberty, which dominated the final period all season, remained poised and trusted its seniors to deliver the winner. And when the puck landed on Boyagian’s stick, he did just that.