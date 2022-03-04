There wasn’t time for McRae to run to the locker room and retrieve his extra pair of shoes. On the bench, Johnson learned he and McRae both wear size 9.

Johnson unlaced his black Air Jordan 11s and handed them to McRae, who lent his torn lime green Nikes to Johnson. The swap allowed McRae to return with about 90 seconds remaining. And with 15.7 seconds left, McRae buried the game-sealing free throw in No. 7 Wilson’s 51-47 win over No. 8 Gonzaga at Georgetown University’s McDonough Arena.

“It’s a different feeling,” McRae said. “It made me play even better.”

Wilson did whatever it took to qualify for its fourth consecutive DCSAA championship game. The Tigers will face the winner of Friday night’s semifinal between No. 2 Sidwell Friends and St. John’s on Sunday night at George Washington’s Smith Center.

Wilson (27-4), D.C.'s premier public school program, and Gonzaga (18-9), a top Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contender, often meet in the DCSAA playoffs. The Tigers beat Gonzaga in the 2018 semifinals en route to their first DCSAA title, and the Eagles defeated Wilson in the previous DCSAA championship game in 2020.

Forward Darren Buchanan Jr. starred for the Tigers during that loss and was a part of Wilson’s 2019 championship game loss to Sidwell Friends. With Gonzaga ahead 43-36 after three quarters Friday, the senior, who will announce his college commitment Saturday afternoon, refused to squander his final chance for a championship.

Buchanan opened the fourth quarter with a reverse layup, and the Tigers retook the lead with 4:47 remaining. With 40.3 seconds left, Gonzaga intercepted Buchanan’s pass and sprinted down the court for an easy layup when Buchanan chased down his opponent for a block. The three-star prospect, who finished with a game-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, turned and raised his arms to Wilson’s packed student section.

Gonzaga wouldn’t score again.

Wilson shoots free throws for 10 consecutive minutes every practice, and that training paid off when McRae converted the free throw to provide a four-point lead. After the game, Wilson’s players lay their white jerseys in a hallway as they changed into street clothes. McRae left Johnson’s expensive shoes among the apparel.