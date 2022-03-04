Young had every reason to operate with confidence Friday in the Hawks’ 117-114 victory over the Wizards because the hosts did nothing to shake him until the final minute. Even then, when guard Raul Neto heaved the three-pointer that made it a one-point game with 5.9 seconds remaining, then chased Young down on the ensuing possession, Young calmly stepped to the free throw line to put the game away.

Atlanta was the sharper team all night, with four starters scoring in double figures after making mince meat of Washington’s defense. The Wizards never led.

If Washington (28-34) is to make any sort of dent in the final 20 games of its season, it has to punch harder than it did Friday. The Hawks stutter-stepped and jabbed their way to the free throw line with deft ease, knifing the hosts from beyond the arc when they weren’t dancing inside the key.

The Wizards countered Atlanta’s 13 threes with 14 of their own, but the difference was in the Hawks’ penetrating offense — they were 28 for 34 from the charity stripe, while the Wizards were just 8 for 9.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said afterward that Washington is struggling to defend without fouling and has to attack seams and be aggressive earlier in the clock on offense.

“You should be thinking paint first and then three,” Unseld said.

Energy wise, it looked as if Washington was the one that had played 24 hours earlier, not Atlanta.

Deni Avdija, whom Coach Wes Unseld Jr. relies on as a secondary playmaker, fumbled the ball too many times, bringing attention to the Wizards’ lack of a true dominant point guard every time. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope performed admirably against Young on defense but is being tasked with too heavy a load on both ends of the court to truly flourish on either. Rui Hachimura continued to impress with his threes — he made 3 of 4 from long range — but his pull-up jumpers did little to challenge Atlanta’s defense, even if they padded the score.

“I thought the effort was fine. We just had brain farts,” Kyle Kuzma said, highlighting the team’s meager seven offensive rebounds as another issue. “Fouling guys and then offensive rebounds.”

Atlanta (31-32) led from whistle to whistle behind De’Andre Hunter’s 26 points and Young’s crafty orchestrating; he added 25 points and eight assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 off the bench.

The usual suspects led Washington: Caldwell-Pope had 28 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kuzma had 22 points and 11 assists. Hachimura had 19 points and six rebounds.

Here’s what else to know from the Wizards’ loss:

Making it closer

Although they never really had control, credit the Wizards for scrapping enough to winnow the deficit to five with more than a minute remaining.

Neto shook off Young near the top of the key on Washington’s first look at the basket, but his driving layup dinged off the side of the rim, then Young tossed up a short three-point attempt to give the ball back.

A three from Caldwell-Pope made it a two-point game with less than 30 seconds to play, but Young drew a foul and hit both free throws to pad the lead, just as he did after Neto’s three later on. Kuzma’s attempt at a game-winner bounced high off the rim.

“It wasn’t executed perfectly. They took the initial pass away, and with three seconds, you have to make something happen,” Unseld said. “… But at that point, it’s a Hail Mary. And it didn’t go down.”

Gafford provides highlights

Gafford’s primary task was going against Clint Capela in the paint all night, but that didn’t preclude him from an offensive burst every so often. With less than two minutes left before halftime, Gafford stunned on both ends — first by using his pogo-stick legs to block a jumper from Kevin Huerter and then to cut for a driving, one-handed dunk on the next possession.

It was one of just a few possessions that got the crowd at Capital One Arena on its feet.

