“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia,” the Phoenix Mercury said in a statement. “We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

The timing of the arrest was unclear, beyond that it happened last month. But the news of the incident coincides with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The United States and other Western and NATO nations have enacted sanctions against Russia and have supported Ukraine with military equipment.

The U.S. Department of State has issued a Do Not Travel advisory for Russia due to the “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine” and the possible “harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials.” The department added that U.S. citizens should leave Russia immediately and that the Embassy has “limited ability to assist U.S. citizens.”

All other WNBA players are out of Russia and Ukraine, according to a WNBA spokesperson.

“USA Basketball is aware of and closely monitoring the legal situation facing Brittney Griner in Russia,” the organization said in a statement. “Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and wellbeing are our primary concerns.”

The WNBA said in their own statement, “Brittney Griner has the WNBA’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States.”

Cannabis cartridges are devices that contain marijuana in an oil form that can be inhaled by a component that heats the oil in to a gaseous state.