“We’re starting to see some good signs of the kind of hockey we want to play down the stretch here," Nick Jensen said. "One of the biggest is work ethic; I think that’s one thing that’s been really good. ... Not everything is perfect right now, but it’s going in the right direction.”

It helped that captain Alex Ovechkin continued to chase history with his three-point night. He gave the Capitals a 4-2 cushion with a power-play goal early in the third period, his 34th of the season and the 764th of his career. Ovechkin is three goals shy of passing Jaromir Jagr for third in NHL history.

“It’s just nonstop,” Tom Wilson said of Ovechkin’s scoring prowess. “Every time he’s in a game, every time he’s on the ice, on the bench, if we don’t get a shift, he’s like, ‘Let’s go.’ When we’re out there, he’s like, ‘Let’s go.’ He wants to score again. ... He just has a drive that I’ve never seen before, and it shows in his game.”

Conor Sheary scored twice Saturday, including the go-ahead goal on the power play with 8:12 left in the second period. The Capitals now have scored with the extra man at least once in 10 of the past 13 games. Sheary’s second was an empty-netter for the game’s final score.

Washington now heads to Canada for a three-game road trip. The Capitals don’t return home until March 15 against the New York Islanders.

While Washington jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period after goals from Wilson and Dmitry Orlov, the Kraken tied the score early in the second period.

Joonas Donskoi cut the Capitals’ lead to 2-1 off a big rebound in front with 3:04 left in the first, moments after Vitek Vanecek made a solid pad save on Riley Sheahan. Colin Blackwell tied up the game in the first minute of the second period before Sheary’s go-ahead tally.

Wilson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead with an impressive sequence at 11:30 of the first period. The play started with Ovechkin toe-dragging a defender on the rush before he lost the puck in front. Wilson picked up the puck and deked a defender before finishing with a backhand past goaltender Chris Driedger.

Orlov scored a blast from the left circle 34 seconds later to give Washington a 2-0 lead.

Vanecek again was solid most of the night, finishing with 29 saves. Only a few days after MacLellan called out his two inexperienced goaltenders for a lack of timely saves, Vanecek made plenty. After his solid game Saturday and his third shutout of the season Thursday, Vanecek looks like he is pulling ahead of Ilya Samsonov for the role of No. 1 goaltender.

“I think Vitek has looked really good," Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. "... He seemed like he was in control tonight.”

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ victory:

Ovechkin faces backlash

Late last month, Ovechkin delivered an antiwar message after his home country’s invasion of Ukraine. Ovechkin has voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past. In his recent comments, he did not directly sever ties with Putin, instead saying he hopes that the war will be over soon and there will be “peace in the whole world.”

Ovechkin and other Russian players have faced online threats and alleged verbal abuse, prompting the NHL and some teams — including the Capitals — to bolster security.

Before Saturday’s game, a blown-up photo of Putin and Ovechkin — the star’s Instagram profile picture — was featured in a large sign behind the Capitals’ bench. The sign said, “Alex Go Back to Russia.” The person holding the sign was wrapped in a Ukraine flag.

There also was a small Ukraine flag on the glass during warmups for Thursday’s game against Carolina.

Jonsson-Fjallby recalled

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was recalled by Washington on Friday from the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. The Capitals see the 24-year-old winger as a replacement for Carl Hagelin on the fourth line. Hagelin is out indefinitely after he was struck in the eye with a stick Tuesday. He had surgery later that day and is still being evaluated.

Jonsson-Fjallby has one assist in 10 games with Washington this season. He made his NHL debut in November. In Hershey, he had 16 goals and 18 assists in 44 games.

Saturday’s game also had a heightened significance for Jonsson-Fjallby. Because the forward played in his 10th NHL game, Jonsson-Fjallby would have to clear waivers if the Capitals want to send him back down to Hershey.

“I thought he was really good. You notice his speed out there," Laviolette said of Jonsson-Fjallby. “I thought he did a good job on that line. ... For him to jump back in, first few shifts it looked like he was finding his way out there. But as the game went on, you noticed his speed, and he played good defense. Then off the rush he was able to attack and get a couple looks.”

Middle-six identity

On Wednesday, MacLellan also singled out Washington’s third line as having a lack of identity. Lars Eller has long been the anchor of that line, but with injuries and absences galore this season, Eller has been put with various — and often young — wingers. The lack of consistency and chemistry has led to overall struggles.

Sheary played on that third line Saturday night with Eller and Connor McMichael.

“What is the purpose of that line?” MacLellan questioned. “We have to figure out, after the deadline, we have to figure out how we’re constructing that line. … Is it a two-way line? Is it offensive? Is it defensive? I think that’s part of the issue that we’re having right now.”