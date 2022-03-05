It came on a night when Julian Gressel left with an injury at halftime and Moses Nyeman was sent off in the 79th minute before 22,183 at TQL Stadium.

Bill Hamid preserved the victory with a sensational save on Geoff Cameron, whose handball a moment earlier had resulted in the penalty kick.

Until Kamara’s goal, United’s only true scoring chances came in the first half against Cincinnati, which earned more draws (18) than victories (14) in 91 games over its first three seasons and lost its 2022 opener at Austin FC, 5-0.

Hamid and United (2-0-0) have yet to concede a goal.

Coach Hernán Losada trotted out the same group that earned a 3-0 home victory over Charlotte last week, a rare lineup occurrence last season, when injuries and other absences prevented continuity.

The bench personnel was almost identical as well, though forward Nigel Robertha, who was expected to join the active roster after recovering from a preseason hamstring ailment, did not travel. He and midfielder Russell Canouse (groin) are the only regulars who remain unavailable.

United needed less than five minutes to create danger. Cincinnati’s Alec Kann stopped Brad Smith’s angled bid, and on the rebound, defender Tyler Blackett’s goal-line header thwarted Griffin Yow’s 16-yard shot that sailed past the scrambling Kann.

Later, Edison Flores broke free on the wing for a promising chance but sent his low shot wide of the far corner.

Hamid made a diving save on Dominique Badji and later benefited from an offside flag that negated Brandon Vazquez’s apparent goal, set up by Luciano Acosta, who was afforded ample space between D.C.'s lines. Video replay confirmed the close call.

After the bright start, United chased the game for a bulk of the remaining time in the half. United labored not only to sustain possession but acquire it in the attacking end, a facet that figures prominently in Losada’s plans.

Late in the half, Badji, an Episcopal High graduate, squandered a seven-yard opportunity at the end of a terrific counterattack and Vazquez was off-target from the top of the box.

Injured just before intermission, Gressel, a wing back, did not return for the second half. Forward Adrien Perez entered, a move that pushed Yow into a wide position.

Losada turned to his bench by choice in the 60th minute, adding rookie midfielder Sofiane Djeffal and Kamara for Drew Skundrich and Michael Estrada, respectively. Estrada scored twice in his MLS debut last week but was silent Saturday.

Nyeman was tossed after a high challenge on Acosta. Initially, he received a yellow card, but after video review, it became a red. He was also red-carded in this stadium last year.

Cincinnati applied severe pressure through the rest of regular time and six minutes of stoppage time, but Hamid and United kept their nerve. And with United looking at one point at best, video replay identified the handball on Cameron and resulted in the penalty kick for Kamara’s second goal of the season.

Here’s what else to know about D.C. United’s victory:

Old friends again

For the second consecutive week, former United starters from recent years were in the opponent’s lineup. Last weekend, it was forward Yordy Reyna and defender Joseph Mora for Charlotte. On Saturday, it was Acosta and defensive midfielder Júnior Moreno, a four-year MLS starter who was not re-signed by United over the winter. United received up to $425,000 in general allocation money for his league rights.

New contract for Najar

Defender Andy Najar, who revived his injury-plagued career last season to become one of United’s most valuable players, agreed to a new contract for two guaranteed years and a club-held option in 2024, people close to the talks said.

In the offseason, United exercised an option on a deal that paid him just $100,000 last year. A 2023 option also remained.

Issue at new training venue

Losada is not happy about the field at United Performance Center, the new training venue in Leesburg.

This past week, he described the surface as “dry and hard. ... There is nothing you can do — just train and know that, on the day of the game, [the field] will be different.”