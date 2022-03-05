For a fuller glimpse of that legacy, one only need peer into the 9,314-seat arena, where Krzyzewski entered the floor Saturday to a rousing ovation, walking through a tunnel of former players wearing white crew necks with a “K” over the heart. It took them about a minute to reshape their tunnel into a large mass surrounding Krzyzewski to pose for photos before the coach bowed to his former players and departed the floor.
He returned for a more standard introduction moments later, appearing to hold back tears before Duke and North Carolina’s lineups were announced, with former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki, comedian Jerry Seinfeld and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver among the onlookers in the packed arena.
Around 100 of the 200-some players who Krzyzewski coached over 42 seasons at Duke were set to be in attendance, including Hall of Famer Grant Hill; J.J. Redick, the school’s all-time leading scorer; and Howard men’s coach Kenneth Blakeney. For those who don’t count themselves a part of that exclusive club or the students who populate the tent city outside the arena, tickets were much harder to come by.
One fan paid $1 million last year for four tickets to the game, a sum that made the cheapest resale tickets (around $3,500) look cut-rate. The average price of tickets resold — between $5,300 and $7,500, depending on the service — exceeded that of most Super Bowls.
Duke, which beat crosstown rival North Carolina by 20 last month, entered the teams’ 257th meeting having won seven straight. The team next heads to New York as the top seed in the ACC tournament, having secured its first outright regular season title since 2006 following a win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Notre Dame’s loss to Florida State on Wednesday. The Blue Devils clinched a bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals, where they await Syracuse or Florida State.