“We have a young team, so being able to win a championship earlier this week carries over to today,” senior guard Dug McDaniel said. “Our guys were ready and knew what to expect.”

The Panthers were not the only team on the floor with a conference championship under its belt. The Saints won the Interstate Athletic Conference last month. On Saturday, they seemed hungry for a chance to prove their season, their conference and their roster were superior.

St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (20-4) led for much of the afternoon, riding a balanced scoring approach and a tight defense that seemed to rattle Paul VI for much of the first half. But the Panthers (29-4) hung around and finally made their move in the fourth quarter, taking their first lead of the second half with three minutes remaining in the game. From there, back-to-back defensive stops and four free throws from sophomore Ben Hammond helped them ice it.

“They were fighting a little more for it at first,” Hammond said. “But we found the energy and got it done. ... We fight for each other, and at the end of the day we get wins.”

If Paul VI faced any kind of championship hangover this week, you could hardly blame it. Saturday was the team’s sixth game in eight days, and Monday’s WCAC final saw the Panthers beat No. 3 Bishop McNamara in dramatic fashion as freshman forward Jaquan Womack gave his team the win with a last-second lay-in.

The team’s VISAA journey started two days later with a quarterfinal matchup against Virginia Beach’s Catholic High. The Panthers trailed by as many as 10 and squeaked by with a one-point win. They looked more like themselves in Friday’s semifinal as they pounded IAC contender Episcopal. By the time Saturday’s championship tipped, their minds were set on making this a two-trophy week.

“It’s hard to find the energy sometimes in a stretch like this,” junior forward DeShawn Harris-Smith said. “But we’re all competitors. So when you line up for a championship game, that kicks in, and we do what we do.”

Paul VI girls’ make it 15 straight

In the VISAA Division I girls final, No. 6 Paul VI kept tradition alive by beating St. Anne’s Belfield, 60-48, to earn the program’s 15th consecutive state title.

“We’ve overcome so much adversity to get to this point,” senior forward Jaelyn Talley said. “It’s been all about adjusting and staying focused for us this year. And we got it, so hopefully the next few years they can continue the streak.”

The Panthers, playing without Coach Scott Allen because of a family matter, bounced back from a disappointing WCAC tournament to send their seniors off with a win.