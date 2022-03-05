The sophomore guard finished with 15 points and made 6 of 9 shots. He sank all three of his three-point attempts, none more impactful than his last with 2:52 left in the second half that stretched the Cavaliers’ lead back to double figures at 69-59.

Beekman added a career-high 12 rebounds to go along with five assists and a game-high five steals.

“That’s quite a stat line,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said of the contender for ACC defensive player of the year.

Shedrick, meanwhile, came off the bench to shoot 8 for 9 and figured prominently in an 18-1 run over the final 6:10 of the first half. That stretch allowed Virginia to take command en route to locking up sixth place in the ACC.

Leading 36-17 at halftime, the Cavaliers survived Louisville’s spirited comeback on senior day in front of an enthusiastic crowd that included legendary former Cardinals coach Denny Crum, who directed the program to two national championships during the 1980s.

The Cardinals (12-18, 6-14) trimmed the deficit to single digits several times in the second half, but Virginia responded with timely baskets, including a jumper from Beekman for a 64-53 lead with 4:17 to go after Jarrod West’s three-pointer for Louisville moments earlier.

“We didn’t buckle this time,” said Bennett, whose team was coming off losses to Florida State and Duke by a combined five points. “We stayed tough.”

Armaan Franklin chipped in 13 points and four rebounds to help the Cavaliers reach 18 wins for an 11th consecutive season and a dozen conference victories for a fourth straight year. The junior transfer from Indiana also sank important foul shots in the second half to keep Louisville at bay.

The Cavaliers shot their second-highest percentage on three-pointers this season, making 7 of 12 (58.3), including 6 of 11 in the second half.

Sydney Curry led the Cardinals with 24 points and 14 rebounds, both game highs. The 6-foot-8 power forward had six offensive rebounds, shot 9 for 13 and had his way at times in the painted area despite resistance from Shedrick, who finished with four personal fouls, and starting center Francisco Caffaro (three fouls).

Malik Williams (10 points) was the only other player to score in double figures for Louisville, which shot just 28 percent in the first half.

Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s win:

ACC tournament seeding

The Cavaliers locked up the No. 6 in the ACC tournament that begins Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Virginia plays its first game Wednesday night in the quarterfinals with tip-off scheduled for 9:30 against the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between the Nos. 11 and 14 seeds.

With their NCAA tournament credentials spotty at best, the Cavaliers are seeking at least a run to the ACC championship game to boost their resume that includes a signature win against Duke but also damaging losses to Navy and James Madison.

Virginia has made seven straight NCAA tournament appearances and won the national championship in 2018-19 but is 79th in the NET rankings the NCAA tournament selection committee uses in part to determine at-large bids.

Unlucky 13

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner had his streak of double-figure scoring end at 12 games. The senior transfer from East Carolina had six points on 3-for-12 shooting while dealing with foul trouble in the first half.

Gardner had been averaging 20.6 points over the previous five games, three of which he scored at least 21.