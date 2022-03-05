On Saturday evening at Showplace Arena in Upper Marlboro, that dream became reality. Nasvaderani handed Romeo Tsai of Watkins Mill a 7-2 decision to close out a 42-0 season and seal his 100th victory.

“The narrative just wrote itself," Lowe said. “It was destiny. It was meant to be."

Nasvaderani and 170-pounder Jaden Selby became the Bulldogs’ first state champions since 2018. Churchill didn’t wrestle at all last season because of the coronavirus, giving Nasvaderani — who weighed only about 100 pounds his freshman year — even fewer opportunities to etch his name in school history.

“When times got tough, it just made me stronger," Nasvaderani said. “The work I put in for these 12 years really showed in that match, and it showed on my record.”

Centennial freshman Calvin Kraisser grew up watching this meet. His older brothers, Jason, Nathan and Austin, share 11 state titles. Their father, Cliff — the Eagles’ coach — won the 119-pound title in 1983.

Calvin added to the Kraisser family’s Centennial wrestling legacy on Saturday, bookending a 27-0 rookie campaign with a 3-2 victory at 132 pounds over Old Mill senior Elijah Mills.

“It feels like I have my own name now,” Kraisser said. “Not just my last name but my first name, too.”

Chesapeake’s historic season continued Saturday. After compiling an 18-0 record and winning county and region dual titles, the Cougars added a couple of state champions to their 2021-22 resume — coming from brothers Chase and Victor Listorti.

Chase took the 145-pound title over North Point’s Aidan Rivenburg, and Victor won at 182 pounds over Eric Washington of Springbrook.

Advertisement

“To do that is remarkable,” Victor said about sharing this moment with his brother. “Twenty years from now, we’ll be looking at our names on the record boards and be proud of that.”

Laurel 126-pounder Alex Bellarin has enjoyed a very successful season, with an unblemished record ascending him to the top of Prince George’s County. He repped the Spartans well Saturday.

After earning a 6-4 decision to defeat Broadneck’s Liam DeBaugh, Bellarin was psyched — so much so that he did a front flip, igniting the crowd as he leaped into Coach Marcus Jackson’s arms.

Local champions on the girls’ side included Arundel sophomore Jada Chaves (105 pounds), Gwynn Park freshman Masiya Wills (115), Emma Hardeman (120) and Brianna Holcomb (125) of Northern (Calvert), Meade’s Brienna Blackwood (130), Richard Montgomery’s Nadia Estrada (135), Watkins Mill’s Nebi Tsarni (145) and Jabea Ewane (170), Eleanor Roosevelt’s Arrey Mbutambe (190) and Great Mills’ Jocelyn Cacek (235).