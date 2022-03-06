He hit both free throws, paving the way for game MVP Lorenzo Martin to tear off his jersey and jump into the stands when time expired and the Knights claimed a 55-54 win Sunday afternoon at George Washington’s Smith Center.

“I’m a senior — this ain’t nothing new to me,” Cooper said. “At the end of every practice, we shoot at least 20 [free throws]. I knew what my team needed, and I went out there and got it done.”

Ballou (17-8) jumped to a 16-6 first-quarter lead, but Bard (14-13) wouldn’t go away. The Falcons used a run late in the second to get within four points at halftime.

Bard’s resurgence continued in the second half, and it grabbed a three-point lead with less than two minutes to play. Clearly shaken, Ballou turned to Martin, who kept the Knights within reach.

“I had no idea I was going to get game MVP,” the sophomore said. “But I stayed up all night watching Kobe championship highlights, so when we won I had to take my shirt off like him and get right with my people.”

Martin had 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Knights. Kwari Harvey and DeAngelo Fogle had 12 points apiece to pace Bard, a first-year program.

Georgetown Day thumps Banneker

As Sofia Greenfield made her final trip to the Georgetown Day bench with 33.1 seconds remaining, the predominantly green-clad crowd rose to its feet and began to roar.

After years of filling up the stat sheet but not the win column, the star senior guard had made good on her promise to bring a banner to Georgetown Day: The Grasshoppers defeated Banneker, 59-26, in the Class A girls’ game to give the school its first DCSAA title.

“[Getting a standing ovation] was just surreal, and I’m just so appreciative for all of the fans,” she said. “I really want to thank our athletic department for allowing us to recruit this year, because it allowed us to infuse a lot of new talent that ultimately made this banner season possible.”

Part of that new talent was the game’s MVP, forward Zania Socka. The sophomore finished with 19 points, 13 blocks, nine rebounds and four assists.

“I really just tried to block out everything going on and just be in my moment,” Socka said. “The last five games or so I haven’t played very well, so I really wanted to step it up this game.”

Greenfield added 16 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for Georgetown Day (24-4), which posted its first winning season since 2013. An 18-point loss to Potomac School in the Independent School League final late last month created a level of desperation that propelled the Grasshoppers through the DCSAA playoffs, Coach Pam Stanfield said.