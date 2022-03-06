Instead? A good day for baseball is a group of lawyers who can barely disguise their disgust for each other entering a room, then exiting sometime later to spin the situation to their side’s advantage.

A bad day, on the other hand, is nothing: no labor negotiations, no updates, no word on when or whether an already delayed Opening Day will happen. Nothing but another day with the vague, ill-defined sense of dread, loss and deprivation that has been part of our daily lives for a couple of years now and that the 2022 baseball season was supposed to help push out.

“Especially coming out of covid, where now you have an opportunity to enjoy spring baseball the way it’s supposed to be enjoyed, with summer around the corner — it’s just so disillusioning that baseball can’t get its act together and get back on the field,” said CNN commentator David Gregory, a Washington Nationals season ticket holder and lifelong baseball fan.

“Lifelong baseball fan”: How many of those are even left as the 2021-22 Major League Baseball lockout zooms past the three-month mark, with no end in sight? Think of what the sport has asked those hardy souls to endure.

There certainly hasn’t been much baseball to enjoy. Since the Nationals won Game 7 of the 2019 World Series at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, the calendar has flipped to a new month 29 times, and only 12 of those months have included meaningful big league baseball games. Three months in 2020 were lost to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting labor squabble that reduced that season to 60 games, capped by a neutral-site World Series.

If April comes and goes without baseball, as now seems possible if not likely, it will have been 2½ long years since the last normal, pre-pandemic season, during which time the consensus best player in the game, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, will have played exactly 89 meaningful games and the consensus best pitcher in the game, Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets, will have made 27 starts.

“This is just devastating. Opening Day is a holiday in my house. I’ve flown home — left the studio and flown home — for Opening Day,” said Josh Eppard, drummer for progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria and a lifelong Mets fan. “This was the year baseball was back. My Mets are making huge moves — I mean, [they signed] Max f---ing Scherzer! And now it’s just — kerplunk. I just can’t imagine they’re going to do this to us after covid.

“It’s the perfect time for baseball to capture America after we’ve lifted the veil of covid, and they’re shooting themselves in the foot. I’m gutted that now we’re going to have a shortened season for the second time in three years. I can’t help but feel as a fan that we’re at the bottom of the pole here, that no one is thinking of the fans.”

But if it were only a dearth of games that baseball fans were asked to endure, that would be bad enough. Baseball fans, after all, are a patient sort — as they must be, given an average time of game that stretched to a record 3 hours 10 minutes in 2021, with an average of nearly four minutes between balls put in play.

Instead, think of everything else baseball fans have been asked to absorb and accept since the end of that 2019 World Series:

The Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, which tainted their 2017 World Series title and resulted in organizational penalties and management figures losing their jobs but no punishment for players.

The contraction of the minor leagues by 42 teams, leaving fans in some areas without an affiliated farm team.

The Eric Kay trial, in which the former Angels official was convicted of supplying Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the fentanyl pills that ultimately caused his fatal overdose and which appeared to open a window into an opioid problem in baseball.

The further degradation of the on-field product, which continues to be plagued by rising strikeout totals, longer games, the diminishing impact of starting pitchers and a general lack of action caused by analytics-driven refinement of defensive shifts and pitch-shaping.

They may not be able to get their product in front of their fans, but MLB’s overlords still have managed to hit for the cycle of institutional maleficence.

“My favorite sport, my children’s favorite sport,” MSNBC commentator and longtime Boston Red Sox fan Mike Barnicle said, “has been turned into a hedge fund.”

Speaking of both the players and owners, Barnicle said: “What is wrong with these people? They don’t understand what two years of covid have done? They don’t understand two years of people trying to figure out: ‘Do I have to wear a mask? Do I need my vax card? Is my school closed? Is my job gone?’ They don’t understand what the average family has gone through? Now they have a chance to give us baseball back, and instead it’s: ‘Sorry. Wait till next year.’ ”

Has he contemplated walking away from the sport? “No,” Barnicle said. “It’d be hard to disappoint me more than they’ve disappointed me. But they’ll never lose me.”

The last time there was a work stoppage in baseball, the players’ strike of 1994-95, it resulted in the cancellation of the 1994 World Series and the hemorrhaging of millions of fans, and it took a decade for the game to regain the attendance it lost, helped along the way by the goodwill generated by Cal Ripken Jr.’s consecutive-games streak and later the home run explosion of what is now known as the “steroid era.”

But this time, to paraphrase an old baseball saying, Cal Ripken ain’t walking through that door.

“It’s worse this time — because they never learn,” said Seattle Mariners die-hard Scott McCaughey, a guitarist, songwriter and singer for bands such as the Minus 5 and the Young Fresh Fellows who, along with Steve Wynn (the Dream Syndicate), Linda Pitmon (Golden Smog) and Mike Mills and Peter Buck of R.E.M. formed the Baseball Project in 2007. The supergroup has put out three albums full of songs such as “Ichiro Goes to the Moon” and “Sometimes I Dream of Willie Mays” and is planning a long-delayed fourth.

“We don’t want a record of kvetching,” McCaughey said of the essential inspiration behind the Baseball Project. “Or do we?”

Actor Danny Trejo, 77, best known for his role as a Mexican action hero in the “Machete” franchise, has been a Los Angeles Dodgers fan since he watched the stadium being constructed in his childhood neighborhood of Echo Park — though he was in prison by the time it opened. Trejo blamed the owners. “Most of the problem is greed really, and it’s not really from the players. The owners are trying to get yachts like [Vladimir] Putin’s crowd. … If it wasn’t for the players, there wouldn’t be no baseball.”

There is still plenty to celebrate on the field in today’s game, of course, with two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani doing things on the mound and in the batter’s box no one in history has done and young stars such as Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. off to historic starts to their careers. The 2021 “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa, was an unqualified success and could become a permanent fixture of the MLB calendar.

But that calendar is in peril thanks to a contentious labor negotiation that threatens to devour a sizable chunk of the 2022 season. Already, MLB has announced the cancellation of the regular season’s first week. Among the next casualties, unless an agreement comes soon, could be the April 15 celebration of Jackie Robinson Day — which this year happens to be the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier.

When the owners and players squabbled over the terms of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — a dragged-out battle that presaged the more important (and more contentious) one raging over the new collective bargaining agreement — it seemed less damning given everything else the world was dealing with.

That was always going to be a bastardized version of a baseball season, without fans in the seats and with manufactured crowd noise piped pumped into the stadium and broadcast feeds. Under the circumstances, 60 regular season games and an expanded postseason felt acceptable, if not entirely satisfying.

What’s happening now feels less forgivable. After two years of sacrifices, of learning to do without, the mind and body are craving a return to the familiar and comfortable. For some, that means bars, restaurants, music clubs, airplane travel. And those things, for the most part, are sitting out there beckoning for you to return.

It is only baseball — good old, sweet, dumb baseball — that has gone away just when you were desperate to throw yourself back in its arms.