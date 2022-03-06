At that moment, Williams decided he wanted to help Sidwell continue to make history. The sophomore accomplished that goal with his own buzzer-beater in Sunday night’s DCSAA title game.

With just moments remaining at George Washington’s Smith Center, Williams grabbed his teammate’s miss and finished a reverse layup as the buzzer sounded on No. 2 Sidwell’s 46-45 win over No. 7 Wilson.

Story continues below advertisement

“I brought that dog out from inside me,” said Williams, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard. “It’s crazy how we can be in the same exact situation. Playing on the biggest stage possible is something that I really try to take pride in.”

Advertisement

Sidwell’s three-pointer at the overtime buzzer in 2019, at Entertainment and Sports Arena, also came against Wilson. That was the Quakers’ first DCSAA crown. Sidwell (29-1) has grown since, this season claiming its first Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title since 2016 and finishing on a 27-game winning streak.

Wilson (27-5) led 42-32 with 5:52 remaining Sunday. The Quakers have one of the area’s fiercest defenses, and they emphasized that strength in huddles down the stretch. The players assured one another that their shots would start falling.

The Quakers cut their deficit to 45-44 with 6.6 seconds remaining. Wilson appeared in control until it fumbled an inbound pass, giving Sidwell the ball with 5.5 seconds left.

Sidwell’s play was designed for Williams to attack the basket, but with him tightly defended, guard Christian Gamble attempted a three-pointer from the left wing. Williams, in the paint, counted down the seconds in his mind as he boxed out. Williams’s defender watched the shot miss the rim as he jumped and put the ball in off the backboard.

Williams, who had a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, began turning to run back on defense when the buzzer sounded and his teammates mobbed him.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“That team we had [in 2019], no one expected us to do anything that whole season,” Gamble said. “We won, but we still didn’t earn any respect. People just thought it was a fluke. But this year, this team is so talented, and they’re going to be great still next year.”

Gamble has played for the Quakers for four years, and Williams has watched Sidwell’s ascent since his older brother, Jelani, began attending the Northwest Washington private school in 2013. As he and his teammates cut down the net and posed for photos with the championship trophy, Williams signed autographs on children’s basketballs. He hopes to inspire the next generation to shine for Sidwell.