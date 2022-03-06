Rice again was the selfless focus of the Sidwell offense, a role she has perfected. She finished with 10 points and 10 assists Sunday as the No. 1 Quakers earned the first state title in program history to wrap up a dominant campaign.

In a season in which Sidwell moved to the top of the D.C. area and the nation, the Quakers beat every local opponent by double digits.

“That’s so important to us,” Rice said. “Always great to go out of town, but we had to assert our dominance here at home. To win the league, to win states — that’s what we’ve always talked about.”

When they played in this championship game in 2020, falling to St. John’s, the Quakers looked like a young team destined to rise to local prominence. Instead, they took the pandemic year to grow into a juggernaut and have played this season at a level well beyond that. Even still, Sunday brought a major milestone.

“For any high school team, the overall goal is to win the state championship,” junior forward Khia Miller said. “Day-to-day, we don’t think about being the number one ranked team in the country — we think about winning a championship.”

Against the No. 8 Cubs (23-5), Sidwell (28-0) slowly took control. After a low-scoring first quarter, the Quakers clamped down and got out in transition to start building their lead. They gave up just four points in the second and led by 13 at halftime. Sophomore guard Leah Harmon finished with a game-high 24 points.

“We feel we could’ve won that game a few years ago,” Miller said. “But [the loss] makes it even better to come back as an older team and win it now.”

While the possibility of a national tournament remains, Sunday brought Rice’s final game in the D.C. area. A star on the soccer field and the basketball court, she has garnered the type of buzz rarely seen at the high school level. After Friday’s DCSAA semifinal victory at Georgetown University, the UCLA commit spent 30 minutes wading through a crowd of young fans asking for an autograph or a picture.

Rice joined this program as a promising prospect ready to lift it to the top of the Independent School League, which the Quakers hadn’t won outright in some time. She will leave Sidwell having helped take it as high as it could go.