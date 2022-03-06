In his first NHL season, Snively, 26, has three goals and four assists in 12 games. The Herndon native, who grew up playing youth hockey at the Capitals’ practice facility, was a bright spot for the team during a rough stretch after he was called up from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.
“Obviously he’s learning a lot right now and getting experience,” captain Alex Ovechkin said last month. “... He works every day hard. Happy for him.”
Snively scored the first two goals of his NHL career Feb. 10 in a 5-2 win at Montreal. He remains the Bears’ points leader this season, having notched 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points over 35 games.