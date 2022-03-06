With added insurance from its prize trade-deadline acquisition, Washington beat Indiana, 133-123, on Sunday night at Capital One Arena in an energetic affair that had both the crowd and Wizards players buzzing. Judging by Porzingis’s confidence, his three-point shooting, the dunks he slammed home and the chase-down block he executed, no one would have been able to tell it was his first time playing with many of his teammates.

“It’s been a smooth transition all the way around,” he said with a grin.

With 25 points, Porzingis led seven Wizards in double figures during a horse race with the Pacers, who shot 51.8 percent to Washington’s 52.3. He was giddy afterward, a perma-grin on his face as he spoke of the joy of taking the court again after a long time away and the first-day-of-school excitement he feels about joining the Wizards. At one point during his postgame news conference, Porzingis literally licked his chops when discussing playing alongside Kyle Kuzma.

In that sense, it was not hard to pinpoint what Porzingis brings to Washington in the short term. The former all-star gave the Wizards (29-34) a desperately needed jolt as they fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament — the gleaming reward that is a shot at a playoff run without Bradley Beal.

“It was phenomenal,” said Kuzma, who had 23 points. “Teams can’t just load up on me, having that extra guy out there that causes a lot of threat to defenses. With him, he’s so versatile. ... There’s a reason why they call him ‘the Unicorn.’ ”

Porzingis’s tantalizing talent is the obvious benefit of his addition for Washington. But trying to suss out what he means to the franchise in the long term can be headache-inducing — if only because, with or without him, the Wizards are still frozen in uncertainty.

Block out the sound of a lively crowd cheering Porzingis as he checked out for the final time. Take a leap and assume Beal re-signs this summer, an outcome he gave legs to last week when he said he was leaning toward staying in D.C. Could Porzingis be the permanent co-star that Beal has been missing?

Perhaps — if Porzingis stays healthy, if he regains the confidence that seemed to wobble in Dallas and if he and Beal fit together on the court as Unseld hopes they do. The Wizards can’t be sure of that last part until next season because of the wrist injury that will keep Beal in a cast for at least six more weeks.

“I feel good here, honestly,” Porzingis said, giggling as he spoke. “... Hopefully we’ll have Brad next season. I don’t know what the situation is, but I would love to play with him and Kuz and the rest of the guys. I think there are some exciting things to look forward to.”

Beyond securing a firm “yes” from Beal, Washington’s front office will have to dedicate a good chunk of its summer vacation trying to fill its perennial vacancy at point guard. Add one more unknown element to the list.

But Sunday, for two hours, those unknowns faded into the distance as Porzingis drew oohs and ahhs from a ... slightly more robust crowd than the groups that left multiple sections completely empty at Washington’s previous two home games.

He earned some applause when he checked out after his first five-minute stint. He spent a portion of his time not on the court just off to the side, riding a stationary bike with large ice packs affixed to his knees and interacting with those fans confident enough to come over and greet him.

Unseld hopes Porzingis has the same uplifting effect on the court. Washington is 11th in the East, one spot out of the play-in tournament. On Sunday, he added five rebounds, and he made 3 of 4 attempts from three-point range.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 19 points for the Wizards and Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers (22-44) with 27, but Porzingis was the star of the show.

Here’s what else to know from Sunday’s game:

Dinwiddie speaks out

Porzingis’s appearance could have turned the page for the Wizards — if not for the slow drip of comments coming from former players reminding Washington of its recent past.

Spencer Dinwiddie, now with Dallas, was the latest to speak up, saying Saturday that he felt hurt that some of the blame for the Wizards’ chemistry problems landed on his shoulders. He said, among other things, that the organization asked him to ease up on scoring after the first part of the season and focus more on passing.

Unseld declined to say whether Dinwiddie’s comments were accurate.

“Bottom line, we had to make a change, but to get something, we had to give up something,” Unseld said. “He’s a really talented guy, he’s playing well, he’s healthy, and we look forward to seeing the benefit of that trade. So it is what it is, but I think it’s one of those things where we just have to move on, get past it.”

Bryant sits

Somebody will have to sacrifice playing time for the Wizards to see what they have in Porzingis, and that somebody was Thomas Bryant on Sunday. The 24-year-old did not play, bumped down a rung after Daniel Gafford was shifted from the starting lineup to the bench.

Neto leaves with injury

Raul Neto missed the entire second half with a left ankle sprain.