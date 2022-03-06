With added insurance from their prize trade-deadline acquisition, Washington beat Indiana, 133-123, on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. It was Porzingis’s first game since a bone bruise on his right knee sidelined him Jan. 29. But judging by his confidence, his three-point shooting and the dunk he slammed home with 1:51 to play — he had another less than 30 seconds later, but it was gentler — he felt plenty comfortable back in action.

The rest of the Wizards benefited from his presence. With 25 points, Porzingis led seven scorers in double figures in a horse race with the Pacers, who shot 51.8 percent to Washington’s 52.3. There was not much defense. The ball zipped with fury. And the Wizards looked as though they had taken an adrenaline shot.

In that sense, it was not hard to pinpoint what Porzingis brings to Washington in the short term. The former all-star gave the Wizards (29-34) some desperately needed excitement as they fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament — the gleaming reward that is a shot at a playoff run without Bradley Beal.

That’s the easy part. But trying to suss out what Porzingis means to the franchise in the long term can be headache-inducing — in part because, with or without him, the Wizards are still frozen in uncertainty.

Block out the sound of a giddy crowd cheering Porzingis as he checked out for the final time. Take a leap and assume Beal re-signs this summer, an outcome he gave legs to last week when he said he was leaning toward staying in D.C. Could Porzingis be the permanent co-star that Beal has been missing? Perhaps — if Porzingis stays healthy, if he regains the confidence that seemed to wobble in Dallas and if he and Beal fit together on court as Unseld hopes they do. The Wizards can’t be sure of that last part until next season because of the wrist injury that will keep Beal in a cast for at least six more weeks.

And remember, Washington’s front office is likely to dedicate a good chunk of its summer vacation to trying to fill the team’s perennial vacancy at point guard. Add one more unknown element to the list.

In the meantime, Porzingis gave the Wizards one buzzy game, drawing oohs and ahs all night from a ... slightly more robust crowd than the groups that left multiple sections completely empty at Washington’s previous two home games.

He earned some applause when he checked out after his first five-minute stint. He spent a portion of his time not on the court just off to the side, riding a stationary bike with large ice packs affixed to his knees and interacting with those fans confident enough to come over and greet him.

Unseld hopes Porzingis has the same uplifting effect on the court. Washington is 11th in the East, one spot out of the play-in tournament. On Sunday, he added five rebounds, and he made 3 of 4 attempts from three-point range.

Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 19. Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers (22-44) with 27 points.

Here’s what else to know from Sunday’s game:

Dinwiddie speaks out

Porzingis’s appearance could have turned the page for the Wizards — if not for the slow drip of comments coming from former players reminding Washington of its recent past.

Spencer Dinwiddie was the latest to speak up, saying Saturday that he felt hurt that some of the blame for the Wizards’ chemistry problems landed on his shoulders. He said, among other things, that the organization asked him to ease up on scoring after the first part of the season and focus more on passing.

Unseld declined to say whether Dinwiddie’s comments were accurate.

“Bottom line, we had to make a change, but to get something, we had to give up something,” Unseld said. “He’s a really talented guy, he’s playing well, he’s healthy, and we look forward to seeing the benefit of that trade. So it is what it is, but I think it’s one of those things where we just have to move on, get past it.”

Bryant sits

Somebody will have to sacrifice playing time for the Wizards to see what they have in Porzingis, and that somebody was Thomas Bryant on Sunday. The 24-year-old did not play, bumped down a rung after Daniel Gafford was shifted from the starting lineup to the bench.

Neto leaves with injury

Raul Neto missed the entire second half with a left ankle sprain.