With a double-digit lead secure, Michigan State began its tradition of allowing each senior to acknowledge the roaring crowd and kiss the Spartans logo at center court with a push-up. Michigan State had struggled over the past month, but Sunday at Breslin Center, the Spartans had a dominant start and held off Maryland’s rally for a 77-67 victory that made Tom Izzo the winningest coach in Big Ten history.

Barring a stunning run in the conference tournament, Maryland’s tumultuous season will end in a few days. As the No. 10 seed, the Terps (15-16, 7-13) will face the seventh-seeded Spartans again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Indianapolis. Maryland has lost to Michigan State (20-11, 11-9) twice this season, but the Terps and interim coach Danny Manning found optimism in Sunday’s second half, in which they outscored Michigan State 41-31.

After a disastrous first half — Michigan State scored the first 14 points and had an 18-1 lead — Manning said he told his team, “We have to do a better job winning the fight.” His Terrapins, who trailed 46-26 at halftime, challenged Michigan State with disruptive defense and strong shooting from senior Eric Ayala, who finished with a game-high 19 points.

“We’ve been fighting all year,” Manning said. “That’s one thing we’re proud of as a staff. These guys have continued to show grit and determination.”

Ayala made back-to-back three-pointers to start the second half, and Maryland’s defense forced four straight empty possessions before Izzo called a timeout. The Terps had managed to cut their deficit in half with 10 straight points, but then the Spartans made two straight shots from deep. A few minutes later, after Izzo’s timeout ignited a 10-0 run, Michigan State had a 20-point lead again.

In a packed arena on senior day, those hot stretches are hard to stop “because it’s so loud in there,” Maryland point guard Fatts Russell said. “I couldn’t even hear my teammates or my coaches talk. Trying to make adjustments while they’re on a run and you can’t hear anything, it’s difficult.”

Still, the Terps rallied with a 19-2 run that cut their deficit to 61-58.

“We were right there,” Ayala said.

But then the Spartans surged once more. With just under two minutes to go, Michigan State senior Gabe Brown smiled while skipping down the court after junior Malik Hall made a layup and drew a foul. The free throw extended Michigan State’s lead to 75-62 — too much for Maryland to overcome.

Hall, who scored a team-high 17 points, led the Spartans’ effort off the bench. Michigan State got 33 points from its reserves. The Terps only got six from their bench.

Here’s what else to know from Maryland’s loss:

Rough start

Hakim Hart’s layup ended Maryland’s dreadful field goal drought to start the game, but that basket didn’t come until 11:01 remained in the first half and merely cut the Terps’ deficit to 18-3. Maryland missed its first 14 attempts from the field, with the only point during that stretch coming from Hart at the free throw line.

Michigan State made 7 of 11 shots to start the game and got a jolt of energy from Marcus Bingham Jr. three-pointers on back-to-back possessions that forced Manning to call a timeout less than three minutes in.

“They were energetic,” Russell said. “They came out making a lot of shots early. We struggled offensively because they were making shots early. We weren’t getting stops.”

As the first half wore on, the Terps showed some offensive progress, but they struggled to make up such a large deficit, particularly without perimeter shooting. Maryland missed its first 13 attempts from three-point range; with five minutes to go until halftime, the Terps faced a 20-point deficit.

Ayala from deep

Ayala’s outside shooting provided a glimmer of hope. He made a pair of three-pointers to start the second half and maintained that form, even though Maryland could never push ahead.

Over four years at Maryland, Ayala had made five three-pointers in a game five times. Against the Spartans, he did so in the first nine minutes of the second half. After scoring two points in the first half, Ayala finished with 19 on 7-for-18 shooting, including a 5-for-12 mark from three.

“That’s who Eric Ayala is,” Russell said. “He takes and makes tough shots. … He kept us in it.”

First-round bye

Before tip-off, the Terps secured a first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament. Penn State suffered a 59-58 loss to Rutgers, which meant Maryland could finish no worse than a tie for 10th in the Big Ten. The Terps won the three-way tiebreaker with Penn State and Northwestern.