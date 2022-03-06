“I strongly condemn today’s violence at the Corregidora Stadium,” Mauricio Kuri, the governor of Queretaro State, tweeted. “I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences.”
Atlas players headed for the locker rooms after play was stopped, along with some Queretaro players but others from Queretaro, like Uruguayan goalie Washington Aguerre, remained to try to calm fans as fighting moved to the field. Some fans, according to the Associated Press, wielded chairs and metal bars as they continued to fight on the pitch. One fan, the AP reported, pulled a knife to cut the nets of one goal. Others destroyed the bench on one side while others fought in the tunnel leading onto the field.
Officials from the Queretaro’s Civil Protection Coordination confirmed for the AP that 22 people had been injured. Nine were hospitalized, with two in critical condition. According to the CPC, “so far there is no report of deaths.” All, it added, are male.
Graphic videos and photos showed bloodied fans beating and kicking one another, with some lying on the ground.
Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, canceled Liga MX matches for Sunday, calling the violence “unacceptable and unfortunate,” on Twitter. “Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority.”
The league promised an “in-depth investigation into what happened in the stands, on the field and outside the stadium” was already underway and said the game would be completed at a later date.
Fans were involved in violence during a game last year between Atlas, a Guadalajara-based club, and its local Chivas rival. A 2019 match between Queretaro and Atlético de San Luis was suspended after several spectators were injured in fights. Atlas fans ran onto the pitch in a 2015 game against Chivas, with 10 people detained and at least nine injured, according to reports at the time.