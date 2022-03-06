In the four days afterward, the sides flew back to their headquarters in Manhattan, chatted on the phone and met informally. On Sunday, as the owner-imposed lockout hurtled toward its 100th day and threatened to consume more regular season games, the sides sat down to talk again.

Exactly what constitutes the difference between a “formal” negotiating session — such as the one held on this day at the offices of the MLB Players’ Association — and the ones in the days before isn’t always clear. But Sunday, the interaction was considered more formal — and more official — because the union’s negotiating team presented a written response to MLB’s previous proposal, codifying items that the sides had previously only discussed and putting long-standing positions in print.

The offer contained few changes from the one the union pitched before the sides broke up in a relative huff Tuesday, and MLB’s negotiating team was left frustrated by that.

“We were hoping to see some movement in our direction to give us additional flexibility and get a deal done quickly. The Players Association chose to come back to us with a proposal that was worse than Monday night and was not designed to move the process forward,” MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said. “On some issues, they even went backwards. Simply put, we are deadlocked. We will try to figure out how to respond, but nothing in this proposal makes it easy.”

The players union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The most significant changes to the players’ offer were these, according to a person familiar with it: The players agreed to drop their ask for a pre-arbitration bonus pool worth $85 million to $80 million, rising by $5 million in each season of the five-year deal. MLB’s latest proposal included a stagnant $30 million.

The players also agreed to give MLB the power to implement three rule changes, with 45 days’ notice, beginning in 2023: a pitch clock, larger bases and shift restrictions. MLB also asked for the ability to implement automatic umpiring systems (better known as “robot umps”) with the same 45 days’ notice. The union did not agree.

Those changes, like all other parts of the union’s proposal, are contingent on MLB accepting all aspects of the deal — including those it rejected in the previous offer the union made. So even as the sides whittle down what they will and won’t give, shaving off a bit here and there, the sticking points remain the same — and they remain just as sticky.

For example, the union wrote into its proposal Sunday that it will drop its request to increase the number of two-year players who qualify for salary arbitration (colloquially known as the players who reach “Super Two” status) if MLB accepts the union’s proposal for a competitive balance tax threshold — which did not move from the starting threshold of $238 million the players pitched Tuesday.

The union also agreed to accept all non-monetary penalties for teams that cross the CBT threshold as long as MLB agrees to end the current qualifying offer system, which offers draft pick compensation to teams that lose free agents.

But the CBT — a soft salary cap, as the players see it — continues to be a point of major disagreement. MLB’s previous offer was for a CBT that began at $220 million in 2022 and grew to $230 million over the life of the five-year deal. MLB officials argue those numbers keep with year-over-year CBT growth in prior CBAs — but the union argues those numbers are way too low, given the rate of revenue growth in recent years.

The owners’ previous offer on minimum salary was $700,000 — just $25,000 shy of the players’ most recent proposal. The sides seem to be fairly close on that, provided shifting on other parts of the deal doesn’t led to shifting on that number, too.

And major shifts could still be in the works because, even as the owners communicated their desire to expand to a 14-team postseason because of the television revenue involved, the players’ proposal Sunday agreed only to a 12-team setup — the same format they agreed to when the sides parted ways in Florida.