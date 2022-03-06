“2001? I was 2 years old,” senior guard John Carter Jr. said. “The way the game played out, it was kind of how you want it. It’s stressful for us, but you wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Behind Carter, who scored 19 of his 21 points after halftime, and 21 more from fellow senior guard Greg Summers, the Mids kept pace with Terriers senior guard Javante McCoy, who scored 26 of his 30 points in the second half and overtime.

Two weeks ago, Navy Coach Ed DeChellis changed the combination of the door to the team’s locker room to a code that included “1998” — a reminder of the most recent time the Mids made the NCAA tournament. (They lost to Holy Cross in the Patriot League title game in 2001 and to Lafayette in 2000.) Now the Midshipmen (21-10) are a win away from reaching that goal — and they have an opportunity to make up for the heartbreak of last season, when they lost to Loyola (Md.) in the Patriot League quarterfinals as the top seed.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Mids will face top-seeded Colgate (22-11), which defeated Lehigh in Sunday’s other semifinal. The Raiders have beaten Navy twice this season, including a 74-69 victory Feb. 26 in Hamilton, N.Y.

“This is the best time of the year,” DeChellis said. “We look forward to playing on Wednesday night and being on national TV again and seeing if we can get something special done.”

Sunday’s game turned into a shootout but started as a defensive battle. Navy, which has built its identity around a scoring defense that entered Sunday ranked sixth in the nation, held the Terriers to 23 first-half points on 32 percent shooting.

Navy led 27-23 after a slow-paced opening 20 minutes, but that changed after halftime. The Terriers (21-12) made 7 of 12 shots to open the half and took a 40-39 lead, their first since 6-5.

But Navy kept pace, and neither team led by more than three points until the Mids grabbed a 65-60 lead with 22 seconds remaining. Navy led 68-65 after Sean Yoder split a pair of free throws, but McCoy hit a three-pointer with four seconds left to force overtime.

McCoy picked up where he left off and scored 10 of his team’s 12 points in overtime. But Carter and Summers stayed aggressive on the other end, combining for 13 of the Mids’ 17 and a victory.

Here’s what else to know about Navy’s overtime thriller:

Bench picks up the slack

In the first half, Carter, the Mids’ leading scorer at 13.2 points per game, had just two on 1-for-4 shooting as the Terriers forced him to give up the ball in the paint.

But the bench picked up the slack by scoring 21 first-half points. The unit finished with 43, and five of the six reserves who played scored. Summers led the way, and said contributing offensively has been a talking point among the bench players.

“We want to come in and make an instant impact on the floor,” he said.

Navy keys in on Mathon

BU forward Sukhmail Mathon, the Patriot League player of the year who racked up 42 points in the team’s first two meetings, didn’t have the same success Sunday. He scored 14 points on 4-for-10 shooting as the Mids focused their defensive efforts on him.

In the first half, he was able to establish a post presence and score eight points. In the second, DeChellis said the Mids changed their approach because he didn’t like the one-on-one matchups Mathon was getting. On seemingly every second half possession, Navy sent a double team at Mathon and forced him to pass or take a contested shot. He went 2 for 7 in the second half.

“He’s player of the year, right?” DeChellis said. “There’s a reason he’s player of the year. He’s a really good player.”

Free throw success

In the quarterfinals against American, Navy went 24 for 37 (64.9 percent) on free throws, which helped the Eagles mount a comeback. Carter said after that game that Navy had to convert those shots if it wanted to be a championship team.