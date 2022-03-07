ACC: North Carolina State (29-3)

N.C. State earned its third straight ACC title Sunday with a 60-47 victory over Miami, finishing off a run through the conference that saw the Wolfpack lose just one ACC game all season. N.C. State was ranked by the selection committee last week as the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA tournament heading into this past weekend. Sunday’s win should cement the Wolfpack’s standing as a No. 1 seed. N.C. State has advanced to the Sweet 16 in each of the past three NCAA tournaments.

Atlantic 10: Massachusetts (26-6)

Last season, U-Mass. made a run to the A-10 championship game as a 7-seed but lost in the final. This time around, the Minutewomen finished the job, earning a No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and beating top-seeded Dayton, 62-56, Sunday to earn the program’s first A-10 title. A-10 player of the year Sam Breen leads U-Mass. into its first NCAA tournament since 1998.

Big South: Longwood (21-11)

Longwood men’s and women’s teams had quite the weekend, with both teams earning their first NCAA tourmanent bids Sunday. The second-seeded Lancers women’s team annihilated top-seeded Campbell, 86-47, in the title game. The Lancers are led by junior guard Kyla McMakin, who is averaging 18.3 points per game in her career and who became the fastest player in school history to reach 1,000 points (54 games) last March.

Big Ten: Iowa (23-7)

Guard Caitlin Clark — the nation’s leader in points and assists — was named the 2022 Big Ten player of the year last week. On Sunday, she helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 74-67 victory over Indiana in the conference championship game, sealing the program’s second Big Ten Title in four seasons. Clark scored 78 points in three tournament games, including 41 in a semifinal win over Nebraska, and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Ohio Valley: Belmont (22-7)

The Bruins are returning to the big dance after winning their sixth Ohio Valley title in seven seasons Saturday. As a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament last year, they upset No. 5 Gonzaga for the program’s first tournament win. This year, Belmont has an opportunity to build on that achievement with an experienced roster that includes sophomore guard Destinee Wells, who leads the team with 16.5 points per game.

Pac-12: Stanford (28-3)

The defending national champions beat Utah in the Pac-12 title game, 73-48, Sunday, earning the Cardinal its 15th Pac-12 tournament crown in 21 attempts; no other team has won more than two. The Cardinal is led by Pac-12 player of the year Haley Jones — the 2021 NCAA tournament’s most outstanding player — and Pac-12 defensive player of the year Cameron Brink. The Cardinal returns four of its five starters from last year’s championship team.

SEC: Kentucky (19-11)

The Wildcats pulled off an improbable run to the SEC title, winning four games as the No. 7 seed, including three against the league’s top three seeds. In the championship game Sunday against top-seeded and top-ranked South Carolina, Kentucky overcame a 12-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to win, 64-62. The Wildcats are led by Rhyne Howard, an all-American a year ago who is projected to be one of the first players selected in this year’s WNBA draft. Kentucky enters the NCAA tournament having won 10 games in a row.

Southern: Mercer (23-6)

Mercer’s dominance in the Southern Conference continued Sunday, when the Bears earned their fourth straight NCAA tournament bid. Mercer trailed by one at halftime of the championship game but won, 73-54, after outscoring Furman by 20 in the second half, including 30-4 in the third quarter. Mercer features the conference’s freshman of the year (Erin Houpt) and two first-team all-conference players (Amoria Neal-Tysor and Shannon Titus). Titus was also the conference’s defensive player of the year.

Upcoming conference championship games:

(All times Eastern)

Monday: Sun Belt (2 p.m.), Big East (8 p.m.)

Tuesday: Horizon (Noon), Summit (2 p.m.), West Coast (4 p.m.)

Wednesday: Mountain West (10 p.m.)

Thursday: American (9 p.m.)

Friday: Big Sky (3 p.m.), America East (5 p.m.)

Saturday: Mid-American (11 a.m.), Metro Atlantic (11 a.m.), Southwestern (2:30 p.m.), Atlantic Sun (3 p.m.), Mid-Eastern (3:30 p.m.), Western (5 p.m.), Ivy (5 p.m.), Conference USA (6 p.m.), Big West (8 p.m.),