Sidwell was one of two elite area programs to earn a state title over the weekend. Two hours south, Paul VI handled its business at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament. The Panthers, trailing St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes for much of Saturday afternoon, mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to win the title and hold on to the top spot in these rankings.

Elsewhere, Virginia and Maryland public schools are gearing up for the final week. The first half of the week will feature semifinal games, and championship contests begin Thursday. By next Sunday, the 2021-22 boys’ basketball season will be complete.

1. Paul VI (29-4) Last ranked: 1

The Panthers earned their second trophy of the postseason by beating No. 4 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in the VISAA final.

2. Sidwell Friends (28-1) LR: 2

Sunday’s buzzer-beater over Wilson was the Quakers’ second in the four years; they won the 2019 DCSAA championship on a last-second three against the Tigers.

3. Bishop McNamara (21-4) LR: 3

The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference runner-up will travel north for the Alhambra Catholic Invitational this week.

4. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (20-4) LR: 4

The Saints came up just short against No. 1 Paul VI in the VISAA final.

5. Hayfield (30-0) LR: 5

The Hawks reached 30 wins with an eight-point victory against Washington-Liberty in the Virginia Class 6 quarterfinals.

6. DeMatha (18-7) LR: 6

After a disappointing semifinal exit in the WCAC tournament, the Stags will have a shot at redemption at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational.

7. Wilson (27-5) LR: 7

The Tigers’ season ended in heartbreak on a last-second loss to No. 2 Sidwell Friends in the DCSAA title game.

8. Patriot (26-0) LR: 9

The Pioneers kept their perfect season alive with a 74-63 win over James River in the Virginia Class 6 quarterfinals.

9. Gonzaga (18-9) LR: 8

The Eagles fell to No. 7 Wilson in the DCSAA semifinals.

10. National Christian (30-9) LR: 10

The Eagles battled through a tough nonconference schedule and then won the Metro Private School Conference.

11. South Lakes (24-2) LR: 11

The Seahawks’ 48-37 win over Fairfax in the Virginia Class 6 quarterfinals made it 12 straight victories.

12. Churchill (23-1) LR: 13

The Bulldogs will take on Meade in the Maryland 4A semifinals Wednesday.

13. Archbishop Spalding (25-11) LR: 12

The Cavaliers fell to Baltimore power St. Frances Academy in the Baltimore Catholic League semifinal.

14. Westlake (21-2) LR: 15

The Wolverines will face Overlea in the Maryland 2A semifinals Wednesday.

15. Douglass (18-3) LR: 16

The Eagles came back from a 16-point deficit to beat New Town, 52-51, in the Maryland 2A quarterfinals.

16. Eleanor Roosevelt (16-5) LR: 18

The Raiders will get top-seeded Parkville in Wednesday’s Maryland 4A semifinals.

17. Huntingtown (20-3) LR: NR

The Hurricanes are getting hot at the right time, with their most recent loss coming in early February.

18. Loudoun County (22-6) LR: NR

The Captains beat Glass, 51-47, in the Virginia Class 4 quarterfinals.

19. Meade (20-3) LR: NR

The Mustangs held off Northwest, 82-76, in the Maryland 4A quarterfinals.

20. Episcopal (17-8) LR: 17

The Maroon’s season ended with a loss to No. 1 Paul VI in the VISAA semifinals.

Dropped out: No. 14 Bowie, No. 19 Bethesda-Chevy Chase, No. 20 Bishop O’Connell