Velasquez, 39, is accused of shooting at 43-year-old Harry Goularte, who was recently released under supervised own recognizance without bail after being charged with a felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14. A 4-year-old alleged to have been repeatedly molested by Goularte is reportedly a close family relation to Velasquez.

The two-time UFC heavyweight champion allegedly shot from his car into a vehicle containing Goularte; his mother, Patricia Goularte; and his stepfather, Paul Bender. Bender was struck by gunfire and suffered nonfatal injuries.

In a court proceeding last week, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said: “The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck. This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.”

After Monday’s arraignment, an attorney for Velasquez, Mark Geragos, said the differing treatment of his client and Goularte was “why people are disgusted, and rightfully so, with the criminal justice system.”

“Is there anybody out there who would say to a father that this is not what you should do?” Geragos declared in comments made outside the courthouse. “Is there anybody out there who finds it beyond the pale that a father was not consulted when they released the perpetrator back into the public with zero-dollar bail, yet they’re holding Cain on no bail?”

Well-known Lawyer Mark Geragos is representing Cain Velasquez in this case. After the UFC star was denied bail in the San Jose shooting case, Geragos voiced his disapproval with the criminal justice system. https://t.co/r8PgonpZZT pic.twitter.com/PlfsaYYOAn — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 7, 2022

An assistant district attorney for Santa Clara County told Bay Area station KGO last week that her office had requested Goularte be detained with bail but was overruled by the court.

According to documents reviewed by KGO, Goularte lived at a home day-care center run by his mother, who also resided there. Velasquez was a client of the day-care establishment, at which Goularte was not an employee. More than 20 children attended the facility, per authorities.

Goularte was ordered to remain in home detention at a location away from the day-care center, as well as to stay at least 100 yards away from children under 14 and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. Rosen said last week (via the AP) that Goularte was heading to pick up his bracelet when Velasquez chased after him and shot and injured his stepfather.

Prosecutor Brian French read a letter from Patricia Goularte at Monday’s arraignment in which she claimed she was “continuing to remove shards of glass from my arm” following the episode. She also expressed a concern (via the San Jose Mercury News) that any court ruling allowing Velasquez a temporary release “will not prevent him [from] attempting to kill us again.”

In addition to attempted murder, Velasquez was charged with nine other felony counts related to the alleged incident, including assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

“This case involves allegations of extreme recklessness to human life, ramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where our citizens are out driving, going about their business, and shooting out of a car at other individuals, which is reckless by any standard,” said Brown, who noted the many supporters of Velasquez packed into the courtroom Monday.