The NFL determined that Ridley made three-, five- and eight-team parlay bets with a sportsbook mobile app while in Florida, according to a person familiar with the league’s findings, adding that some of Ridley’s bets involved Falcons games. Ridley bet for the Falcons, not against them, that person said.

According to that person, the NFL was informed of Ridley’s bets by the Genius Sports Group, the firm that handles the league’s data and sports gambling monitoring.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction,” Goodell wrote to Ridley, according to the NFL. “In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

Ridley wrote Monday on Twitter: “I bet [$]1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem.” He also wrote that he “couldn’t even watch football at that point” and added: “Just gone be more healthy when I come back.”

Ridley, 27, has spent the past four seasons with the Falcons. He played in only five games last season and announced on social media in late October that he was going to “step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing.”

The Falcons said Monday in a statement that they were made aware Feb. 9 of the NFL’s investigation.

“We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions,” the team said. “We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

The NFL said in its announcement that its investigation “uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way. Nor was there evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates, or other players of his betting activity.”