But Washington’s luck has started to change. Its power play still hasn’t looked as smooth as it did in the past, but its structure has come together. Washington has 13 power-play goals in its past 13 games, boosting it to 24th in the NHL entering Monday’s action with a success rate of 17.9 percent. That still trails far behind the Capitals’ 24.8 percent rate from last season — that ranked third in the NHL — but the power play is moving in the right direction at last.

The Capitals’ next game is Tuesday at Calgary. Coming into a game against rival Edmonton on Monday, the Flames’ penalty kill ranked fifth in the NHL.

In the Capitals’ past two games — a decisive 4-0 win over Carolina on Thursday and a 5-2 victory against Seattle on Saturday — the power play looked strong. The Capitals scored twice against the Hurricanes’ top-ranked penalty kill and put two goals on the board with the man advantage against the Kraken, too.

The Capitals’ regular five-man power play — John Carlson, Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov — is back together. On the second unit, a healthy Anthony Mantha supplements Dmitry Orlov, Tom Wilson, Lars Eller and Conor Sheary.

“It is about having the pieces back and having a rhythm,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “There is definitely things we could have done better in a stretch when it’s not going, and now it seems like it is a little more on point.”

Backstrom had played just three games before Jan. 10 amid a long rehab for his injured hip. Oshie, who has dealt with a slew of injuries and ailments, returned Feb. 24. Mantha, who had shoulder surgery in November, got back in the lineup Thursday.

Backstrom, a calming presence on the power play who commands the right side of the ice as Ovechkin sets up in the left faceoff circle, has made a noticeable impact. His vision and passing ability give Washington ample time to get set up. Oshie’s net-front presence, which was deeply missed, also helps.

“We feel like we have two really good units that can work hard and use our skill to create opportunities,” Sheary said. “. . . Ovi’s scoring from his office, but I think we’re scoring a lot of goals around the net front, which is key to a power play.”

During the Capitals’ recent spiral, there was talk of reimagining the power play — reconstructing it or tearing it apart. But Washington’s coaching staff had hope that it would turn around with time. Sustaining this success will be the next challenge.

General Manager Brian MacLellan told reporters last week that he thought the power play had the pieces it needed and that it didn’t need to be revamped.