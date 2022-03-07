But for now, take David Longley, the club’s new director of player development technology and strategy, as a worthy case. Try breaking down his long title like a spelling bee contestant.

Origin: The Nationals needed someone to oversee technology, data and player development strategy — they needed it badly — so the team hired Longley amid a full reshaping of their minor league staff this offseason.

Story continues below advertisement

Use it in a sentence, please: Longley, the Nationals’ director of player development technology and strategy, comes to Washington after almost six years with the San Diego Padres, during which he had a hands-on role helping players scout opponents with analytics and video.

Advertisement

Definition: Sorry. That’s where this gets tricky.

“Using the term ‘progressive’ or ‘progressive hire’ is a bit lazy, I think, cause it’s not that simple,” Longley said in an interview with The Washington Post. “Whatever titles mean in baseball, we don’t really know, but I’m helping with a lot of things and making information more accessible. The operative question is: How do you get it to the field? And if it doesn’t … and I say ‘it’ meaning data, meaning tech, meaning adjustments … does it really matter? That is sort of what I ask myself, where I think we can get wrapped up sometimes in everything we have access to, but if we’re unable to make it practicable, relatable and transferrable, and there are a number of reasons you can and can’t do that, then none of it is effective.”

The Post's Chelsea Janes explains what led to the lockout between the MLB players' union and team owners, which has already resulted in cancelled games. (Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

This is the natural spot to examine Longley’s résumé and why he’s fit for the role. After graduating from Wheaton College in 2012, then from the University of California San Diego with a masters in Latin American studies, he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as their Spanish interpreter for one year. From there, he spent a year with the New York Yankees as an assistant in amateur scouting and player development. And from there, he began his stint with the Padres, climbing from a coordinator to assistant director in baseball ops (and serving, for a period, as the team’s Spanish interpreter with the media).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When the Nationals overhauled their player development operation this winter, infusing more data and technology was a must. Ownership committed to closing at least some of the gap between what Washington spends on tech compared with more forward-thinking teams. De Jon Watson, their new director of player development, harped on wanting someone — or multiple someones — to operate technology, interpret data and work alongside coaches with traditional baseball backgrounds. That’s where Longley came in.

“He’s an interesting cat because he is versed in both sides of it,” Watson said of Longley. “He’s been around the game quite a bit and at the major league level. I think he understood, when we had our conversations, how we’re trying to roll this out, and really kind of grow and educate our players and staff.

“He’s been a great listening partner for guys who were just curious. And he’s also been able to kind of lay some things out and show them exactly how it plays and pull video and tie the video into the actual numbers, so we can see how it’s matching up to help grow both player and staff. So it’s been wonderful.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Watson’s offered his assessment during the Nationals’ early minor league camp in late February. When Longley spoke to The Post a week earlier, he’d only been in West Palm Beach, Fla., for a few days, making him cautious to state any big intentions for the role. He thought it would be weird for coaches to read about his plans before meeting him in person. He also explained that players and coaches will dictate specifics, which will evolve over time.

Evolution, as a concept, seems critical to Longley’s task with Washington. It’s no secret the Nationals have been slow to adopt data and technology and [insert modern baseball buzzword of your choice] in player development. Hiring Longley now was sort of like stepping into 2016 in 2022. So does he feel as though, given the organizational history, he has a thin margin for error with suggestions on a player report? Does he feel as if an early success rate is paramount to gaining trust among coaches and a front office led by Mike Rizzo, who was once a longtime scout and built a culture in his image?