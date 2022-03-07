This weekend features state championships in Maryland and Virginia. No. 9 Clarksburg (4A) and No. 13 Howard (3A) should challenge in the former; No. 8 Madison (Class 6), No. 10 Woodgrove (Class 5) and No. 17 Meridian (Class 3) are potent contenders in the latter.

1. Sidwell Friends (28-0) Last ranked: 1

Story continues below advertisement

The Independent School League AA division champion beat No. 7 Georgetown Visitation, 69-41, for the DCSAA AA title.

Advertisement

2. New Hope Academy (26-2) LR: 2

The Tigers have not played since Feb. 25, when they won the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I championship.

3. St. John’s (19-5) LR: 3

The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion fell to No. 7 Georgetown Visitation, 54-43, in the DCSAA Class AA semifinals.

4. Bishop McNamara (20-5) LR: 4

The Forestville private school’s season is over after losing to No. 3 St. John’s in the WCAC championship game.

5. Good Counsel (19-4) LR: 5

The Falcons’ season ended against No. 3 St. John’s in the WCAC semifinals.

Story continues below advertisement

6. Paul VI (22-8) LR: 6

The Panthers beat St. Anne’s-Belfield, 60-48, for the VISAA Division I championship.

7. Georgetown Visitation (23-5) LR: 8

The Cubs fell to No. 1 Sidwell Friends, 69-41, in the DCSAA Class AA title game.

8. Madison (25-2) LR: 7

Advertisement

The Warhawks advanced to the Virginia Class 6 semifinals with a 46-30 win over Edison.

9. Clarksburg (24-0) LR: 9

The Coyotes advanced to the Maryland 4A semifinals by beating Seneca Valley, Urbana and Blake.

10. Woodgrove (28-0) LR: 10

The Wolverines beat Highland Springs, 63-55, in the Virginia Class 5 quarterfinals.

11. Osbourn Park (25-1) LR: 11

The Yellow Jackets advanced to the Virginia Class 6 semifinals by beating James River (Midlothian), 59-35.

Story continues below advertisement

12. Maret (18-9) LR: 12

The Frogs lost to No. 1 Sidwell Friends, 70-26, in the DCSAA Class AA semifinals.

13. Howard (18-0) LR: 13

The Lions advanced to the Maryland 3A semifinals by beating Mount Hebron, Manchester Valley and Frederick.

14. Glen Burnie (22-0) LR: 14

The Gophers defeated Arundel, Old Mill and Parkdale to reach the Maryland 4A semifinals.

Advertisement

15. Robinson (26-2) LR: 15

The Rams topped Langley, 36-32, in the Virginia Class 6 quarterfinals.

16. Bishop Ireton (19-12) LR: 16

The Cardinals fell to St. Anne’s-Belfield, 72-65, in the VISAA Division I semifinals.

17. Meridian (23-1) LR: 17

The Mustangs will face Lakeland in the Virginia Class 3 semifinals.

Story continues below advertisement

18. C.H. Flowers (16-1) LR: 19

The Jaguars beat Bowie, Suitland and North Point to advance to the Maryland 4A semifinals.

19. National Christian (17-9) LR: 20

The Fort Washington private school’s season is over.

20. Potomac School (21-2) LR: 18

The ISL A division champion fell to Bishop O’Connell, 56-53, in the first round of the VISAA Division I tournament.

Dropped out: None