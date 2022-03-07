This weekend features state championships in Maryland and Virginia. No. 9 Clarksburg (4A) and No. 13 Howard (3A) should challenge in the former; No. 8 Madison (Class 6), No. 10 Woodgrove (Class 5) and No. 17 Meridian (Class 3) are potent contenders in the latter.
1. Sidwell Friends (28-0) Last ranked: 1
The Independent School League AA division champion beat No. 7 Georgetown Visitation, 69-41, for the DCSAA AA title.
2. New Hope Academy (26-2) LR: 2
The Tigers have not played since Feb. 25, when they won the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I championship.
3. St. John’s (19-5) LR: 3
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion fell to No. 7 Georgetown Visitation, 54-43, in the DCSAA Class AA semifinals.
4. Bishop McNamara (20-5) LR: 4
The Forestville private school’s season is over after losing to No. 3 St. John’s in the WCAC championship game.
5. Good Counsel (19-4) LR: 5
The Falcons’ season ended against No. 3 St. John’s in the WCAC semifinals.
6. Paul VI (22-8) LR: 6
The Panthers beat St. Anne’s-Belfield, 60-48, for the VISAA Division I championship.
7. Georgetown Visitation (23-5) LR: 8
The Cubs fell to No. 1 Sidwell Friends, 69-41, in the DCSAA Class AA title game.
8. Madison (25-2) LR: 7
The Warhawks advanced to the Virginia Class 6 semifinals with a 46-30 win over Edison.
9. Clarksburg (24-0) LR: 9
The Coyotes advanced to the Maryland 4A semifinals by beating Seneca Valley, Urbana and Blake.
10. Woodgrove (28-0) LR: 10
The Wolverines beat Highland Springs, 63-55, in the Virginia Class 5 quarterfinals.
11. Osbourn Park (25-1) LR: 11
The Yellow Jackets advanced to the Virginia Class 6 semifinals by beating James River (Midlothian), 59-35.
12. Maret (18-9) LR: 12
The Frogs lost to No. 1 Sidwell Friends, 70-26, in the DCSAA Class AA semifinals.
13. Howard (18-0) LR: 13
The Lions advanced to the Maryland 3A semifinals by beating Mount Hebron, Manchester Valley and Frederick.
14. Glen Burnie (22-0) LR: 14
The Gophers defeated Arundel, Old Mill and Parkdale to reach the Maryland 4A semifinals.
15. Robinson (26-2) LR: 15
The Rams topped Langley, 36-32, in the Virginia Class 6 quarterfinals.
16. Bishop Ireton (19-12) LR: 16
The Cardinals fell to St. Anne’s-Belfield, 72-65, in the VISAA Division I semifinals.
17. Meridian (23-1) LR: 17
The Mustangs will face Lakeland in the Virginia Class 3 semifinals.
18. C.H. Flowers (16-1) LR: 19
The Jaguars beat Bowie, Suitland and North Point to advance to the Maryland 4A semifinals.
19. National Christian (17-9) LR: 20
The Fort Washington private school’s season is over.
20. Potomac School (21-2) LR: 18
The ISL A division champion fell to Bishop O’Connell, 56-53, in the first round of the VISAA Division I tournament.
Dropped out: None
On the bubble: Georgetown Day, Langley, Pallotti, Virginia Academy