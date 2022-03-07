One of the people least surprised to see Aldrich’s demeanor was his best friend from college, Utah State Coach Ryan Odom, who calls him “a nervous Nellie.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s part of who he is,” Odom said by phone on Sunday. “He’s always prepared, he always worried about something that isn’t perfect. He’s really passionate. But his most important quality is that he’s always been concerned first with having a positive effect on his players’ lives.”

Advertisement

That may sound like coaching pabulum, but Aldrich has lived by that creed since he was practicing law and coaching AAU basketball in Houston — before a dramatic career change that culminated with Sunday’s win.

So there were a lot more hugs and some tears when Longwood finished off its 79-58 victory over perennial Big South power Winthrop to claim the conference’s tournament title. The Lancers are 26-6 and have won 19 of their past 20 games. They will be, at best, a 15th seed when the brackets go up this coming Sunday. And no one in Farmville, Va. — about 70 miles west of Richmond — will care very much.

Story continues below advertisement

Aldrich and the Lancers should get plenty of attention when the tournament begins next week. Part of it will be that they are on this stage for the first time. More of it will be Aldrich, whose story is unlike that of any coach in the tournament.

Both his grandfathers graduated from the Naval Academy and were ship captains during World War II. Aldrich graduated from Hampden-Sydney, a Division III school located about six miles from Longwood, in 1996. As a senior, he was team captain, but only played 10 games because he was diagnosed the previous summer with bladder cancer. Aldrich had applied to law school as a senior, but he really wanted to coach.

Advertisement

“My passion was always basketball,” he said. “I loved the ACC as a kid growing up and wanted to be part of the sport. Law school was a backup plan.”

Story continues below advertisement

He got into the University of Virginia’s law school but planned to go work for Ryan’s father, Dave Odom, at Wake Forest as a graduate assistant. When he and Ryan traveled to Milwaukee in March of 1996 to see second-seeded Wake play on the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament, Ryan told his dad that Griff had been accepted to Virginia’s law school.

“Coach Odom called me into his room and said, ‘The offer to coach for me is withdrawn. You go to law school,’” Aldrich said. “So, I went to law school.”

After finishing in 1999, he still wanted to coach, so he went to work at Hampden-Sydney for Tony Shaver, who had been his college coach. The Tigers, a D-III powerhouse, went 26-2 that season, losing by a point in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Aldrich still had law school student loans to pay off. And so, when the big-time Houston firm Vinson & Elkins offered him a job making six figures, he took it. “The idea was to pay off the loans and then get back into coaching,” he said. “Plans change.”

His changed in part because he met his future wife, Julie Wareing — who was born and raised in Houston — and because he became so successful and well-established it seemed impossible to leave. He became a partner. He and Julie left their house in a high-end neighborhood and moved into downtown Houston after returning from a four-year stint in London. They adopted three kids from Houston — two boys and a girl — who are now almost 11, just-turned 10 and 7. Eventually he founded an oil and gas company and became the managing director and chief financial officer of a private investment firm.

He also created an AAU team called His Hoops — Aldrich is a devout Christian — not to travel the country and attract college coaches but to help inner city kids. After-school practice started every day with a study hall and often ended at the Aldrich’s house for dinner. When one of his players, DeAndre Jordan, showed college and pro potential, Aldrich hooked him up with a high-powered AAU program so college scouts would see him

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He was making close to $800,000 a year, happily married with three kids and getting his basketball fix with His Hoops when Ryan Odom was hired at the University of Maryland Baltimore County in the spring of 2016. Aldrich was 42. He still wanted to be a full-time basketball coach. So he called his old college buddy.

“I thought he was joking at first,” Odom said, years later. “I mean, I knew how successful he’d been and I knew he and Julie loved living in Houston.”

Aldrich wasn’t joking. “I have one spot left,” Odom finally said. “It’s the director of basketball operations job. I can pay you $32,000 a year.”

Aldrich took it.

“The key to the whole thing was Julie,” he said. “She’d lived in Houston her whole life and we had to uproot with three young kids to move to Baltimore. We were fine financially but the difference in salary had to be kind of a shock to her system. Mine too.”

UMBC became part of basketball history in 2018, when it upset Vermont in the final of the America East Tournament and then stunned top-seeded Virginia, 74-54, in the first round of the NCAA tournament, becoming the first 16th seed to beat a No. 1 seed in 136 attempts.

“I wouldn’t describe Griff and I as criers,” Odom said. “But we cried after the Vermont game. Beating them was so hard. The Virginia game was different. It was surreal.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It was also life-changing for Aldrich. Longwood, which had been in Division I since 2007, was looking for a new coach and school president W. Taylor Reveley IV was aware of Aldrich even before the Virginia upset. A former Princeton football player, he had overlapped with Aldrich at Virginia’s law school, even though they hadn’t known one another. Their interview had to be postponed twice because UMBC kept winning games it wasn’t supposed to win, but when they finally sat down Reveley offered Aldrich the head job. He got a huge raise, jumping to $150,000 a year — still a fraction of what he’d been making in Houston.

The Lancers — whose greatest player was the late Jerome Kersey, and who won just seven games the season before Aldrich was hired — improved right away, winning 16 games in Aldrich’s first season, including beating High Point, coached by Tubby Smith, twice. “Gotta be one of the great coaching matchups of all time,” Aldrich said before the first of those games. “Tubby with 606 wins and a national title, me with 12 wins and a law degree.”

The Lancers rolled through the Big South this winter with a 15-1 league record. After surviving an overtime scare against North Carolina A&T in the first round of the conference tournament, they cruised, leading Winthrop by 28 at one point on Sunday. “A couple years ago, if we lost to them by single digits that was a win,” Aldrich said. “I’m not sure the whole thing has hit me yet.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Evidence suggests otherwise. If Julie has one complaint with her husband, it’s that he doesn’t show enough emotion. “She says I don’t cry enough,” he said.

While Aldrich waited to do the postgame TV interview on Sunday, he noticed the joy on all the faces of Longwood’s players and staffers. “I felt myself starting to tear up,” he said. “Then Julie came out to hug me. That was it. Waterworks. All over the place.”