So, just before running out on the floor, junior forward David King suggested two minutes of silence to relax the team and strengthen its focus. That’s how the undefeated Hawks, the most feared team in Northern Virginia, prepared for the biggest game of the season: by sitting together in a perfectly quiet locker room.

“I was not in there, but when I heard the players did that, I thought, ‘Okay, we are really locked in tonight — like really, really locked in,’ ” Coach Carlos Poindexter said.

That meditation was the preamble to a dominant evening in Alexandria: No. 5 Hayfield pounded No. 11 South Lakes, 67-48, to earn a spot in Friday’s championship game in Richmond.

The Hawks next face Battlefield, which surprised previously undefeated Patriot, 55-54, in dramatic fashion in Nokesville.

“Through the summer, through the fall — we worked all year for this, to make it this far,” Hayfield senior guard Ashton Pratt said. “I’m happy for us, and I’m happy for this school.”

From the start of Monday’s game, host Hayfield (31-0) looked ready to reach the summit. The Hawks flew around their home court, harassing the Seahawks on defense and sharing the ball in transition. King got them started by scoring the first eight points.

“I’m going to be honest — I was not expecting that,” he said with a laugh. “I surprised myself, but that’s the kind of start you want.”

Advertisement

South Lakes (24-3) settled in during the second quarter and cut Hayfield’s lead to five by halftime. But the Hawks came out of the locker room just as they did to start the game, overpowering the Seahawks with their energy and speed. They opened the half with a 12-0 run and put the game away.

Amid the postgame celebration, Poindexter and a few others gathered around a cellphone to watch the end of the other semifinal. No. 8 Patriot had established itself as the best program in Prince William County, carrying a 26-0 record into Monday. Patriot had beaten Battlefield, its biggest rival, four times this year: twice in the regular season, once in the district final and again in the region championship game.

But the visiting Bobcats (20-6) hung around. They trailed by 11 at halftime but just five heading to the fourth quarter, and they leveled the score with a few minutes remaining. Patriot took a 54-52 lead with under a minute left, but senior forward Bryce Hammersley made a corner three-pointer to give the Bobcats the upset.