Arnolie led all scorers with 12 points as No. 8 Madison cruised past No. 15 Robinson, 49-27. The victory sent the Warhawks back to the championship game, where they will defend their title against Osbourn Park in a rematch of last year’s matchup.

This year’s game is set for 12:30 p.m. Friday at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond.

“Second quarter, we got a little bit in our heads,” Arnolie said of Monday’s win. “At halftime, it wasn’t as much about ‘Make your shots; move your feet.’ It was more just attitude. … Just play your game, play your defense, and it’ll come back.”

Madison (26-2) put its experience and depth on display. Near the end of the third quarter, senior Mia Chapman worked down low to put back a pair of shots, drawing a foul on the latter basket. Though she missed the free throw, junior Sarah Link grabbed the rebound and hit a fadeaway jumper as time expired to stretch the Warhawks’ edge to 23.

Earlier, they had sprinted to a 15-3 lead in the first six minutes. Senior Kiera Kohler’s long three-pointer kick-started the burst, part of her seven points on the night.

“All of our seniors … do a really good job of settling us and giving us points,” Madison Coach Kirsten Stone said. “They know how to play the game. They know what I want and how to win.”

Robinson (26-3) responded in the second quarter, frustrating the Warhawks offensively while getting to the free throw line 10 times. But the Rams only made four of those shots, part of a 10-for-21 performance on the night.

When the second half started, Madison regrouped and pounced. Led by Arnolie, the Warhawks didn’t let the Rams get within single digits as Robinson finished with its lowest scoring output of the season.

That secured a trip to Richmond, where Madison will seek another state title.

“It would be the best feeling,” Arnolie said. “This is my family at this point. We’ve been through so much together, so to be able to do that with these people just means that much more.”

Osbourn Park rallies

Locked in a one-point game with visiting Thomas Dale, Osbourn Park needed to take charge in the fourth quarter to return to the championship game. With a 21-point outburst in the final eight minutes, the Yellow Jackets did just that.