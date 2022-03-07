Mike Krzyzewski has coached 1,430 games at Duke, and none have been like Saturday night. The hype leading up to the Blue Devils’ regular season finale against archrival North Carolina — Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium — was unique for a college basketball game. And for all the ceremony and all the tears, maybe the most surprising development of the night was the result: the Tar Heels’ upset victory over Duke.

That game is just a precursor to the coming madness in March — which will include Krzyzewski’s final ACC tournament this week in Brooklyn. I have a bit of a history with the sport’s all-time winningest coach having worked at the Duke student paper in the early 1990′s — a stretch that included the first two of Krzyzewski’s five NCAA championships — and then also worked at the News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., before coming to The Post.

With all that in mind, let’s get the weekly Q&A back on schedule after an Olympics-induced pause by discussing the state of college basketball — whether you’re thinking about Krzyzewski or not. Stop by Tuesday at 1 p.m. — or ask your questions early.

