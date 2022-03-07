Missouri Valley: Loyola Chicago (25-7)
The Ramblers, who won the Missouri Valley tournament title in their final season in the conference before departing for the Atlantic 10, are back in the NCAA tournament for the third time in five seasons; their last two trips resulted in runs to the Final Four and Sweet 16. They’ll be a trendy upset pick in the first round. Few teams have Loyola’s depth: The Ramblers have nine players who average at least 10 minutes per game, and six players average at least 7.7 points. In three Missouri Valley tournament games, Loyola held its opponents to 50.3 points per game, 30.1 percent shooting from the field and 20.3 percent from three-point range.
Ohio Valley: Murray State (30-2)
The Racers haven’t lost since Dec. 22, when they fell by 13 at Auburn, and probably would have been an at-large selection even if they hadn’t beaten Morehead State in the conference tournament final Saturday (they’re departing for the Missouri Valley conference after this season). Few teams crash the offensive glass as well as Murray State, which ranks 10th nationally in offensive rebound percentage. Junior forward KJ Williams averaged a conference-best 18.2 points per game and was second in rebounds at 8.6 per game; he was named conference player of the year and made the Ohio Valley first team for the third straight season.
Upcoming conference championship games:
(All times Eastern)
Monday: Southern (7 p.m.), Sun Belt (7 p.m.)
Tuesday: Atlantic Sun (5 p.m.), Colonial (7 p.m.), Horizon (7 p.m.), Northeast (7 p.m.), Summit (9 p.m.), West Coast (9 p.m.)
Wednesday: Patriot (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday: America East (11 a.m.), Mid-Eastern (1 p.m.), Metro Atlantic (4 p.m.), Big 12 (6 p.m.), Mountain West (6 p.m.), Southwestern (6 p.m.), Big East (6:30 p.m.), Mid-American (7:30 p.m.), Big Sky (8 p.m.), ACC (8:30 p.m.), Conference USA (8:30 p.m.), Pac-12 (9 p.m.), Southland (9:30 p.m.), Western (10 p.m.), Big West (11:30 p.m.)
Sunday: Ivy (Noon), SEC (1 p.m.), Atlantic 10 (1 p.m.), American (3:15 p.m.), Big Ten (3:30 p.m.)