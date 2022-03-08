That tied him with Jaromir Jagr for third in NHL history. Ovechkin nearly passed Jagr as time expired, but another empty-net attempt barely missed the net.

“Obviously a huge accomplishment,” Ovechkin told NBC Sports Washington after the game. “I always say without my teammates ... I would never reach those milestones and those numbers. So it’s teamwork. Thank you, guys.”

Ovechkin will try to pass Jagr on Wednesday night at Edmonton. With his two goals Tuesday, Ovechkin has 36 goals on the season, including four in the past three games. And while all eyes were on its captain Tuesday night, Washington’s overall effort against the Flames turned heads.

The Capitals were determined to continue their upward trajectory. They were just starting a three-game road trip through Western Canada, and they felt they were headed in the right direction after back-to-back home wins.

Tuesday was all about testing their recent rejuvenation — and the Capitals answered the bell to push their streak to three. The game was tight down the stretch, with the teams tied at 2 entering the final frame.

The Flames looked poised to win after Oliver Kylington scored at 3:45. Kylington’s point shot found its way past goalie Vitek Vanecek, who made multiple highlight-reel saves.

But Anthony Mantha tied the score at 3 with a short-side shot less than five minutes later to put the momentum back. The goal was his first in three games since returning from shoulder surgery.

Nic Dowd gave the Capitals a 4-3 lead with a top-shelf snipe at 11:50. Ovechkin’s empty-netter pushed the Capitals’ lead to 5-3 before Calgary’s Elias Lindholm scored his second goal of the night to produce the game’s final score.

The Flames were playing the second game of a back-to-back. They had beaten rival Edmonton, 3-1, on Monday night.

With his team down 2-0, Conor Sheary got Washington back in the game with a rebound goal at 10:27 of the second period. It was Sheary’s fourth goal in four games. Ovechkin tied the score at 2 only three minutes later.

Tuesday’s game also brought a significant milestone for Ovechkin and running mate Nicklas Backstrom. The duo played their 1,000th game together; they are the ninth in NHL history to reach that total.

“It was kind of special atmosphere in the locker room,” Ovechkin said. “Not many guys played 1,000 games. ... It’s a pretty cool moment. He is a tremendous leader, a tremendous friend and, you know, I’m lucky to play with him all those games.”

The Flames took a 1-0 lead after Lindholm scored on a three-on-one at 9:40 of the first period. The Flames opened a 2-0 lead after the Capitals turned the puck over in their own zone and Adam Ruzicka capitalized off a pretty passing sequence at 8:54 of the second.

Here’s what to know about the Capitals’ game win over the Flames:

Vanecek’s case

With Tuesday’s start, Vanecek continued to make his case to be Washington’s No. 1 goaltender. His poise and confidence in net have been apparent all season but has been shone through over his past three starts. He had 31 saves Tuesday.

Capitals condemn Russian invasion

The Capitals released a statement Tuesday that condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the “loss of innocent life.” It also said the organization stood in “full support” of its Russian players and their families overseas.

“We realize they are being put in a difficult situation and [we] stand by to offer our assistance to them and their families,” the Capitals said.

Washington’s comments were its first official statement since Russia began its invasion. Ovechkin spoke about the invasion Feb. 25. He has voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past. In his recent comments, he did not sever ties with Putin, instead saying he hopes the war will be over soon and there will be “peace in the whole world.”

There was a smattering of boos when Ovechkin touched the puck early Tuesday night. The boos died down by the second period. There was also a small Ukraine flag visible in the crowd. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette told reporters Tuesday morning in Calgary that the team was aware boos directed at Ovechkin were likely to happen. There were also multiple Ovechkin jerseys in the Calgary crowd.

“We support our players,” Laviolette said. “They’ve done so much good for the game. They’re athletes. They’re here playing hockey and they’ve done so much good for our organization and for the game. We can’t control what other people say. We support our players. Like I said, they’re hockey players.”