The probationary period ends Feb. 22, 2023, one year from the date of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

If Zverev, who won a gold medal for Germany at the Tokyo Olympics and is ranked third in the world in men’s singles, meets those requirements, the ATP said the penalties would be formally dismissed. The runner-up in the 2020 U.S. Open, Zverev has until Friday to appeal the ruling by Miro Bratoev, the ATP’s senior vice president of rules and competition.

Advertisement

In his first event since the incident, Zverev won two singles matches as Germany beat Brazil in Davis Cup play this past weekend in Rio de Janeiro.

In Acapulco last month, Zverev was immediately ejected from the singles tournament, in which he was the defending champion, forfeiting more than $30,000 in prize money along with the ranking points he had earned at the event. At the time, the ATP said he had been fined $20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum on-site penalty for each violation.

Story continues below advertisement

Moments before his outburst, Zverev had received a code violation for yelling and cursing as he disputed the ruling of a shot that was called in, setting up match point for Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. He and Marcelo Melo shook hands with their opponents after the round-of-16 loss, and as he headed to the sideline, Zverev struck the umpire’s chair three times, nearly hitting the Alessandro Germani’s right leg and foot. Zverev initially walked away, then approached again as Germani began to climb down and took another swing as he shouted and cursed at the umpire.

The crowd booed, and Zverev gave his ruined racket to a child in the stands. He later apologized for his behavior.

Advertisement

“It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologize to my fans, the tournament and the sport that I love.

“As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down.”