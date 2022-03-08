For more than two years, Atholton’s players and coaches had craved competing on this stage. In March 2020, Atholton was a few hours from playing in the state semifinals at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center when the state athletic association postponed, and later canceled, the games because of the coronavirus.

When the Raiders played on that stage Tuesday night, they weren’t ready. They came out flat in their 66-50 loss to Oakdale.

In the other 3A semifinal, Huntingtown shocked Baltimore City College in double-overtime. The Hurricanes will face Oakdale in the championship game on Thursday night at Xfinity Center.

“We’ve been playing on the same team for 10 years,” Atholton guard Zach Callender said. “This was our dream. I’m sad it was cut short, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

In 2020, Atholton Coach Jared Albert was retrieving pregame sandwiches for his players from Ledo Pizza when his athletic director called. Before rushing back to the Columbia school, Albert saw on a TV in the restaurant that college conference tournaments were being canceled. He knew what would come next.

As buses arrived at Atholton to drive the team to College Park, Albert told his teary-eyed athletes they wouldn’t play that night. The 2020-21 campaign was also canceled, but this season Albert dedicated a playoff run to the 2020 squad.

After beating Kenwood for a region title last week, the Raiders (16-4) were a win from their first state championship game appearance since 1971. But Atholton trailed 51-29 after three quarters Tuesday. The Raiders cut their deficit to 12 points with four minutes remaining before Oakdale (20-6) reaffirmed its superiority.

With about two minutes remaining, Atholton attempted a layup when Oakdale forward Dominic Nicholas swatted the ball out of bounds and let out a roar.

The stage Atholton dreamed of reaching was being controlled by Oakdale. With about a minute remaining, the Frederick County school’s students chanted “This is our house.”

“Our season’s not a disappointment,” Albert said. “Are we disappointed we didn’t make it to the state finals? Of course. But that doesn’t take away from how hard they worked to get to where they are.”

Huntingtown advances

In the other 3A semifinal, Huntingtown (21-3) was headed to a second overtime, in need of a boost if it was to upset City (15-3). That’s when guard Kyle Jones took over, scoring seven consecutive points to open the period at North Point High in Waldorf.

After City missed an open three-pointer at the buzzer, Huntingtown had qualified for its first state championship game appearance with a 63-61 victory.

“It’s definitely a surreal moment,” Coach Tobias Jenifer, who graduated from the Calvert County school in 2009, said in a phone interview. “That’s the best part about it: These kids are all from Huntingtown. They grew up in the community and they all stuck together. Some of them probably could’ve transferred out to private schools and they didn’t. They decided they wanted to put on for the community.”