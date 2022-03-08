In theory, that made sense. Clarksburg’s big three accounts for 49 points and 13 assists per game.

But on the following possession, it was No. 1, freshman London Turner, who buried a corner three and then slapped her hip and nodded toward the Jaguars bench.

With a supporting cast that filled in the gaps, the Coyotes (23-0) extended their pursuit of perfection, beating Flowers, 53-35, in Burtonsville to advance to the Maryland state final. The second-seeded Coyotes will play Western (20-2), a Baltimore school, Friday at 8 p.m. at Xfinity Center in College Park.

“It was really exciting when I hit that [three], because I knew that I had to get game mode,” said Turner, who had nine points. “Had to ball out like that boy Ja Morant, you already know.”

The game got off to a fast, competitive start as the teams went bucket for bucket for the first four minutes.

Clarksburg then took over and mounted a 35-18 advantage by halftime.

Flowers (17-2) held the Coyotes to just four points in the third quarter, but the Jaguars’ inability to score inside — and their 20 turnovers — prevented them from ever truly threatening.

Smith, a senior, led the Coyotes with 17 points. Nelson, a junior guard committed to the University of Maryland, where she’ll get to play Friday for a state title, scored 11.

Glen Burnie’s perfect season ends

With 2:52 remaining in the fourth quarter and her team trailing by 14, Glen Burnie guard Amourie Porter paused to let out a deep sigh.

After 22 successful ventures on the court, the junior standout, with head drawn and hands on her knees, came to terms with something unfamiliar — defeat.

Her Gophers fell to Western, 61-46, in the other 4A state semifinal Tuesday at Paint Branch High, ending their season with a 22-1 record.

“We weren’t mentally prepared as a team,” Glen Burnie Coach Sam Porter said. “Some players were, but at this stage you need everyone on one accord.”

Glen Burnie’s nerves were apparent from the opening tip. Western made a living in the passing lanes, forcing turnovers while jumping out to a quick 9-0 lead.

As the lead inched toward 20, Western fans showered the Gophers, the top team in the bracket, with taunts about being overseeded.

“Coming out of halftime, the energy felt better, and we really thought we’d come out and turn things around,” said Amourie Porter, who scored a game-high 28 points. “But that didn’t really happen.”

Two seasons removed from an 0-22 year, Glen Burnie had the feel of a team of destiny after Porter was hired to lead the program during the pandemic.