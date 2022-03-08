According to Andscape, formerly the ESPN site The Undefeated, a JSU trainer was changing bandages on Sanders’s left foot when she saw that his big toe and second toe were “jet-black.” His foot was bandaged after several procedures that began in September with an attempt to fix a long-standing dislocation, but further testing in October led to the discovery of three blood clots in his lower leg.

The 54-year-old Sanders, who learned that problems with blood clots ran in his family, spent over three weeks in a hospital, much of that time in its intensive care unit. Per Andscape, he lost almost 40 pounds, along with the two toes, but was able to keep his left leg from being amputated.

“I was so heavily medicated, I didn’t remember half the stuff the doctors did, so when I first looked down, it was humbling, because I’ll never run like that again,” said Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member widely regarded as one of the greatest cornerback of all time. “I don’t know if I’m going to wear shorts again. All these things cross your mind. All these things I have accomplished are on the back burner.

“I’m thinking about, ‘Am I going to walk again. Am I going to walk correctly? Will I be able to jog?’ Shoot, am I going to live?”

In a preview for the episode that includes graphic footage of his procedure, Sanders is shown reacting to the sight of his left foot, which had just had its big toe and second toe removed with the help of a skin graft.

“Oh my gosh — you guys did a lot,” he tells doctors.

I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is. I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! @barstoolsports @SMAC pic.twitter.com/dkjD83IAnL — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 8, 2022

Sanders was eventually able to return to the sideline after missing three games, all of which JSU won under interim coach Gary Harrell. His first game back was a 21-17 win over Southern in which his son, Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, threw a 50-yard touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining.

JSU followed that with two more wins, including a December victory over Prairie View A&M that gave the Tigers their first Southwestern Athletic Conference title since 2007. JSU finished its season with a loss to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl, but by then the Tigers had set a program record with 11 wins.

For his work, some of which was conducted from a wheelchair, Sanders received the Eddie Robinson Award as the top head coach at the FCS level. It was his first full season as a head coach, apart from his absence while in a hospital. Sanders was hired in September 2020 but because of the pandemic had to wait until spring for his first game action, at which point JSU posted a 4-3 mark that included one win by forfeit.

Sanders told Andscape that there was a lesson in perseverance in his medical saga.

“Just because I had a gift at one point, and time to do my thing on the football and baseball field, that does not extract me from the tragedies of life,” he said. “I go through hell just like everyone else goes through hell, and I’m going to show me literally going through hell. ‘You mean to tell me you had two toes amputated and a side of your leg cut out like a shark bite and you were still coaching?’ Well, the beat goes on, and that’s what I teach my kids. That’s what I teach our support staff.