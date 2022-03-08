Delaware Coach Martin Ingelsby turned to the fans and put his fists in the air. Fifth-year guard Kevin Anderson was on the ground under the basket with the ball in his hands. And after a few moments with his teammates, the Blue Hens’ leading scorer, Jameer Nelson Jr., ran to the corner of the court, where he cried in the arms of his mom and dad, the former NBA all-star.

Delaware (22-12), which had knocked off top-seeded Towson a night earlier, was heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014.

“We earned the title,” Ingelsby said. “We have so much parity in our league, great teams top to bottom, but the two teams we beat were regular season champions.”

It was only fitting that the game was tight until the end — the teams’ regular season matchups, both won by UNC Wilmington (23-9), were decided by a combined nine points. This time, Delaware won a tight contest; the Blue Hens’ largest lead came after Asamoah’s final free throws.

Delaware’s Jyare Davis, the tournament MVP, finished with 18 points, and fellow forward Andrew Carr added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Nelson finished with 10 points. Jaylen Sims paced the Seahawks with 18 points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Early on, the nerves of playing in a championship game showed. Neither team effectively executed its offense, relying on isolation ball that led to forced, contested jump shots deep in the shot clock for many players — but not Sims, the Seahawks’ leading scorer. Sims looked for his shot, taking four of his team’s first six attempts to score five points. But when he picked up his second foul with just over 10 minutes remaining in the half, the Seahawks had to find ways to score without him — and Delaware took advantage.

On the ensuing UNC Wilmington possession, Carr stole a pass and sprinted down the court for a breakaway slam, knotting the score at 17 and giving the Blue Hens momentum.

Delaware didn’t shoot the ball effectively in the first half (35.5 percent) but managed to keep itself in the game with 22 rebounds, including nine on the offensive glass. Still, the Seahawks led 34-30 at halftime after shooting 45 percent.

Ingelsby said playing physical defense was a focal point for his team heading into the tournament, especially after two straight losses to the end the regular season — including a loss to Charleston when his team gave up 99 points. So, in the second half, the Blue Hens turned up the heat. After jumping ahead by seven points early, UNC Wilmington went 1 for 9 from the field and Delaware eventually took a 44-43 lead with just over eight minutes remaining on an Anderson putback.

After another offensive rebound and a three-point play by Carr gave Delaware a 47-45 edge, the Blue Hens’ bench and their fans erupted.

“We feed off of energy as a team,” Carr said. “The bench was really into it at that point. ... I’m not as big of a guy as everyone else, but I love flexing like that.”

But like Sims in the first half, Carr got into foul trouble, picking up his fourth with his team up two and 4:32 remaining, forcing Ingelsby to make a decision. Ingelsby took out Carr, and Sims scored five points to put UNC Wilmington on top 55-53, compelling Ingelsby to call a timeout and put Carr back in with 2:30 left. The decision paid dividends — Carr blocked Sims’s shot on UNCW’s ensuing possession.

A minute later, Nelson found Davis, who after hitting a free throw made a turnaround layup for two of his 12 second-half points to give the Blue Hens a 56-55 lead with a minute left. The defense held serve from there, holding UNC Wilmington to 6-for-23 shooting (26.1 percent) in the half and forcing three missed shots in the final minute. Delaware gave up 56 points or fewer in all three tournament games.