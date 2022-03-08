All those thoughts ricocheted through Navy Coach Ed DeChellis’s mind as he walked in circles around a now-empty empty Alumni Hall. He remembered the pride he felt as he and his players stood in front of the delirious Brigade of Midshipmen at game’s end and sang “Navy Blue and Gold,” the alma mater.

He also remembered the stress and felt the exhaustion.

“My doctor insists I have to keep my sugar levels down,” he said. “Stress sends the number up. It was way up after that game.”

DeChellis is 63 and has been dealing with health issues since Sept. 29, 2020. On that morning, he and Navy strength coach Brandon Spayd were walking into Navy’s practice facility when DeChellis suddenly felt weak and dizzy. His left leg and his right arm weren’t working.

“Honestly, I thought I was having a heart attack,” he said.

Spayd looked at him and said, “Coach, you look awful.”

A moment later, DeChellis was on the ground and Spayd was calling 911. It wasn’t a heart attack, but a brain bleed. While DeChellis was in the hospital, doctors told him he was diabetic and had high blood pressure.

Other than that …

Even so, by the time Navy opened that season against George Washington, DeChellis was back on the bench, looking considerably thinner and with a different lifestyle. His diet changed and so did his habits. If he felt stressed, he had to walk until he got his blood sugar number went down. Unfortunately, a coach can’t go for a walk in the middle of a tight game.

“I told my players and my staff, ‘You can’t kill me,’” he said with a laugh. “I’m from Western Pennsylvania and we can’t be killed. It probably helped that we had a really good team.”

The Mids went 15-2 in that covid-shortened regular season and 12-1 in the Patriot League to secure the top seed in the tournament for the first time since 1998 — the last time they reached the NCAA tournament. With home-court advantage locked in, they were upset in the quarterfinals by ninth-seeded Loyola of Maryland. DeChellis did a lot of walking after that game.

“That was really a tough one,” he said. “We had a good team, we’d played well all season to earn home court and then we couldn’t get past the first game. It hurt — it hurt us all. We had several guys in the dorm [because of] contact tracing and John Carter played with the flu. Didn’t matter, no excuses. We lost.”

In a normal season, Navy would have gotten an NIT bid as a regular season conference champion. But in that covid-world, the NIT was cut from 32 teams to 16 and there were no automatic bids. Since ESPN has a huge influence on the bracket, the committee took a 13-10 ACC team (North Carolina State) and a 15-14 SEC team (Mississippi State) — but not Navy. Why invite a group of future Naval and Marine Corps officers who would love the chance to compete when you can take power conference teams that might not even want to be there?

“The only good thing was that I think the Loyola loss has really played a role in what we’ve accomplished this season,” DeChellis said. “Sometimes, when we’re in tight spots like Sunday, I remind the guys that this is what all the work has been for. This is what the 6 a.m. runs [were for]; the work in the weight room; the grind of practice, all the hours you spend on the driveway — all of it. They get it.”

That was DeChellis’s message early Sunday evening after McCoy’s three-pointer with four seconds left turned what had looked like a Navy win into a game that needed five extra minutes to decide. “I told them this is where mental toughness comes into play,” he said. “We’ve got five minutes to get to a championship game. Let’s go and do it.”

They did it, and now they’ll play at Colgate, where a win will be anything but easy: The Mids had to again make the dreary 357-mile bus trip to Hamilton, N.Y. to face the Raiders, who won the regular season by four games, have won 14 straight and have been the league’s dominant team for five seasons.

DeChellis and Colgate’s Matt Langel faced similar rebuilding jobs when each arrived at their current school in the spring of 2011. It took Langel six years to turn Colgate around — the Raiders were 71-117 in that span — but once he got things going, the program took off. The Raiders will be playing in their fifth straight Patriot League final on Wednesday and have been to two of the past three NCAA tournaments.

Navy was even worse than Colgate when DeChellis arrived. The Midshipmen were 3-26 in his first season, including 0-14 in the Patriot League. It’s been a long, steep climb since then.

“I realized we weren’t likely to get anyone who was considered a great player coming out of high school,” DeChellis said. “We had to recruit good players who could also deal with being Midshipmen. I called it the “Noah’s Ark” approach. We had to try to get two guys at every position. This place can wear you down. We needed depth.”

The best player DeChellis recruited was Cam Davis, last year’s captain. If Navy were a civilian school, Davis would have been eligible for a fifth season because of the covid disruptions. But the military schools don’t work that way, so Davis is now at MIT studying nuclear engineering.

The team he left is built around four solid seniors and the Noah’s Ark theory. Carter, the leading scorer, had 21 Sunday, 19 of them in the second half. But fellow senior guard Greg Summers came off the bench to also score 21. Noah’s Ark to the rescue.

Because Colgate won the regular season title, Wednesday’s game is win or go home for the Mids. The only team the NIT would be required to take is Colgate, and that tournament certainly wouldn’t want a 21-team team (that won at Virginia to open the season) over the eighth-best team from the ACC or the Big Ten. What’s more, Navy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk doesn’t believe in paying to play in the postseason, so it is NCAA or bust for Navy.

The Mids lost by five in Hamilton two weeks ago, but DeChellis believes they left points on the floor and could have won that game by making a couple more plays late. “It’s there for us,” he said. “Colgate is very good and we won’t have any margin for error, we all know that. But it’s 40 minutes to get to the place we’ve wanted to go since the season began. I have a lot of faith in our guys.”