Monahan’s confident tone only underscored that the past year has been one of golf’s tensest periods in decades and that efforts to dismantle the Tour’s standing as the unquestioned home of the sport’s finest players, while apparently unsuccessful for now, continue to reverberate.

For more than a year, the Tour has been rattled by the inelegant attempts of the upstart Super Golf League to change the game. Before last month, the SGL’s efforts had gained little notice beyond golf media, but they coincided with the Tour’s lucrative new media rights deal that began this year.

At the center of the issues and changes is the Tour’s focus on doling out financial rewards based solely on a player’s performance in a given event. Such a financial structure left some of the sport’s most famous players — whose names and images are used to sell everything from gallery tickets to broadcast rights — wondering why they were compensated no differently than a journeyman, potentially receiving nothing for a tournament in which they played two bad rounds and missed the cut.

That discontent appeared to fuel momentum, at least briefly, for the SGL. Backed by Saudi Arabian money and fronted by golf legends with polarizing histories among their peers, the SGL threatened to poach some of the Tour’s top players not necessarily with greater financial rewards but guaranteed compensation via smaller fields. Only after a series of incendiary remarks by Phil Mickelson, one of the SGL’s most vocal supporters, did several prominent players declare their allegiance — and essentially all of them, even those suspected of dalliances with the new entity, sided with the PGA Tour.

“The PGA Tour is moving on,” Monahan said Tuesday. “We have too much momentum and too much to accomplish to be continuously distracted by rumors of other golf leagues and their attempts to disrupt our players, our partners and most importantly our fans from enjoying the Tour and the game we all love so much.”

Monahan expressed gratitude for players who had supported the tour, then delivered a line that seemed intended for Mickelson.

“We are, and we always will be, focused on legacy, not leverage,” he said.

Reaching to the stars

The PGA Tour’s new media rights deal, which doubled its revenue to $800 million, coincided with what could be called golf’s version of the player empowerment era. More players have grown more engaged in how the Tour operates — with stars such as Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy serving on various committees. Players have been more willing and able to voice opinions.

The Tour has taken several steps to address some of the top players’ biggest concerns.

It increased purses by $60 million, many of those bumps going to invitational tournaments populated by elite players. It injected an additional $20 million into FedEx Cup bonuses and another $20 million into a bonus pool, showering top-performing players in golf’s “playoffs” and regular season with extra cash.

Multiple new programs have funneled money to players — especially the sport’s stars — in ways that come close to violating the Tour’s focus on rewarding tournament success.

Last year the Tour introduced the Player Impact Program, which disbursed $40 million to 10 players based on a murky formula of performance and marketability. Raised this year to $50 million, the PIP allows the Tour to funnel money to top players without guarantees or appearance fees.

The Tour also will give $50,000 to any player who competes in at least 15 events, a total sum of about $10 million. That program illustrated the divide between the Tour’s classes. For lower-rung players, the bonus could be a crucial pillow for covering expenses. In an appearance on the “No Laying Up” podcast, world No. 2 Collin Morikawa — who made $9.4 million last year — complained that for the game’s best players, $50,000 would mean almost nothing, suggesting that $10 million should be disbursed in larger sums to fewer players.

“I don’t know what $50,000 is doing for everybody,” Morikawa said. “Is that a way to save us? To keep us on Tour? That wasn’t my deciding factor.”

The Tour also may tinker with its fall schedule at the behest of several top players. It could explore different formats and not hand out FedEx Cup points for fall events, allowing players to have, in the words of one person familiar with the situation, “a true offseason.” The SGL schedule would have been far shorter than the PGA Tour’s.

The threat to the Tour has been quelled for now, although Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, which would run the proposed rival tour, has floated the notion of a lawsuit. And the Saudis still have hundreds of millions of dollars they want to spend on sports.

The rival league could resurface, either through renewed and even more lucrative offers or in a courtroom. For now, the Tour seems to have emerged unscathed. On Tuesday, McIlroy reiterated that he could not see how the SGL could be revived, given the confluence of young stars who committed to the Tour.

“So long as we focus on the things that we control, I think we’re going to win,” Monahan said. “I’m not looking over my shoulder. I’m looking forward.”

A left turn

With the Tour’s status stabilized for at least the short term, the more pressing question is the future of Mickelson, 51, who spearheaded recruiting efforts to the SGL and whose comments at once pushed the saga into the spotlight and depleted the public goodwill he had built over decades.

In one interview, Mickelson deployed fuzzy accounting and blasted the Tour’s “obnoxious greed” to Golf Digest as an explanation for why he was leading the charge among active players to join the SGL. Many of his complaints were absurd on their face, such as his claim that the Tour is withholding “roughly $20 billion” of media rights in the form of “digital assets.” For context, NBC paid the NFL $20 billion for the right to broadcast 10 years of “Sunday Night Football” and three Super Bowls.

In another, conducted last fall with author Alan Shipnuck for a forthcoming biography, Mickelson noted the Saudi government’s brutal authoritarianism — mentioning the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and calling the Saudis “scary [expletives]” to deal with — and said he engaged only because it provided “leverage” against Monahan for “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson later claimed he was speaking off the record, which Shipnuck disputed. Afterward, Mickelson lost major sponsors that had backed him for years and stepped away from professional golf for an undefined length of time.

Mickelson told Shipnuck that he and three other players had hired lawyers to draw up a charter for the new league, a remarkable act of defiance and potential sabotage. The Tour does not publicize discipline, and it seems plausible that Mickelson’s absence is self-imposed — the Tour was caught unaware when Mickelson announced he would be taking time off, according to a person familiar with the situation.