In addition, the state suspended five officials, including police, civil defense workers and several responsible for planning and preparations, after security forces were unable to maintain control. The contract of a private security company was canceled.
The brawl started with fans fighting in the Corregidora stadium stands during the 62nd minute of the match between host Queretaro and Atlas, the reigning Liga MX champion from Guadalajara. Violence quickly spread and security personnel opened gates to the field to allow fans to run to safety — only for fights to spread to the field.
Video showed a bloody, horrifying scene of fans being kicked and beaten by fans with chairs or metal bars. Several fans lay unconscious or injured on the ground, and three who were critically injured remain hospitalized. One fan used a knife to cut the net from one goal, and the bench on one side was destroyed.
The governor of Jalisco state, whose capital is Guadalajara, told reporters Monday that the brawl seemed unusual. “What it seems to me is that what we saw was not a normal dispute between fans,” Enrique Alfaro said, refusing to comment more specifically. “What happened there was something that looked different.”
Pablo Lemus, the mayor of Guadalajara, said barras (teams’ fan clubs often linked to violence) could be barred from road matches, and Liga MX president Mikel Arriola agreed, saying he would propose barring barras from their team’s road games. He added that biometric or facial recognition systems would probably be used at stadiums, too.
“We have to implement digital security measures to identify those who attend, starting with the barras,” Arriola said.