What you need to read on international soccer

Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman are among the newcomers on the SheBelieves Cup roster after Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and others were passed over.

Some of the biggest stars of the U.S. women’s national team publicly criticized the U.S. Soccer Federation in the wake of allegations of abuse against male NWSL coaches.

The ambitions of the U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams will overlap during a few vital months and carry enormous consequences.

A group of American investors says it plans to purchase an English soccer team and rely on advanced analytics and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a new model of sports team ownership.

Read more soccer news.