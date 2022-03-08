As of 7 p.m., the sides were still talking. People familiar with the negotiations indicated no deal was done. But they did not rule out the possibility that one could get done overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

Maybe Tuesday night really was the last possible minute, the last day that would leave enough time for four weeks of spring training and a 162-game regular season, as MLB officials had indicated.

Advertisement

Or maybe it wasn’t really the last minute at all, just another carrot waved by the owners to push the players into more concessions. That the owners and the union couldn’t even agree on what qualified as a deadline was emblematic of the animosity that has been both a driving force and a constant presence over a three-month lockout that has consumed the first three weeks of spring training.

Either way, the daytime hours came and went with plenty of talks and no firm news of a deal, but no news of an unresolvable dispute, either.

The Post's Chelsea Janes explains what led to the lockout between the MLB players' union and team owners, which has already resulted in cancelled games. (Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

The issues at stake were the same ones these sides have disagreed on for months, the ones on which they’ve exchanged numbers and traded proposals time and time again. The only difference Tuesday was the relative quiet that surrounded what seemed to be an otherwise busy day.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Leaked details of offers and the resulting commentary on social media have recently frustrated those in the room — particularly some on MLB’s side — who felt outside pressure was changing inside outcomes. This was especially true a week ago, when the sides talked late into the night.

And when the sides marched toward a deadline like this a week ago in Jupiter, Fla., spokesmen for both sides issued statements by the middle of the day, prematurely blaming the other side for failing to reach a deal by an evening deadline that had not yet arrived. None of that happened Tuesday as both sides made concerted efforts to keep the details of the negotiations in-house — an indication, perhaps, that progress was being made that neither side wanted to see undone.

But even some progress wouldn’t necessarily be enough; on Sunday, an MLB spokesman described the state of the negotiations as “deadlocked.” People familiar with MLB’s thinking clarified that the statement did not mean to suggest the sides had reached the kind of impasse that would have legal implications for the future of the talks. But MLB did suggest that the union’s latest proposal had gone backward from its previous positions, a consistent frustration as the union has tried to avoid making concessions in one area without making up ground in another.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MLB has taken a similar tact, tying compromise in some areas of the deal to its preferred positions on others, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Owners have agreed to make moves in some areas if the union makes moves in others, as issues such as the size of the postseason, MLB’s ability to make rule changes and even the competitive bargaining tax threshold are intertwined rather than negotiated one by one.