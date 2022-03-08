That’s the short version of Monday’s Division I action. Here’s a rundown of what to look for on Tuesday throughout the conference tournament landscape …

ACC first round (Boston College vs. Pittsburgh, 2; Clemson vs. N.C. State, 4:30; Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 7, all on ACC Network): Behold, the ACC tournament’s opening day triple-header. A glaringly down year for the conference has been building toward #TuesdayInBrooklyn, which will feature only one team with a winning overall record. Clemson (16-15) has played well of late, winning four in a row. Pittsburgh and N.C. State already have 20 losses, Boston College and Georgia Tech will both get there with another setback and Louisville has dropped 14 of 16 as the Chris Mack era’s trolley left the tracks and eventually led to a midseason coaching change. Pay attention to this session at your own peril.

Bracket impact: None. Absolutely none.

Atlantic Sun final (Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 5 p.m., ESPN2): Welcome to the weirdest conference title game of the year. Jacksonville (21-9) has thrived under first-year coach Jordan Mincy, who has led the Dolphins to their most victories since 1986. That also happens to be their most recent NCAA tournament appearance. Bellarmine (19-13), a former Division II power, is still in the transitional period to D-I and is ineligible to reach the field of 68. So if the Knights hold serve at home (Louisville’s iconic Freedom Hall), regular season champ Jacksonville State (whom Jacksonville beat to reach the title game) earns the A-Sun’s automatic bid.

Bracket impact: It’s one-bid territory, with both the No. 15 or No. 16 line in play for either Jacksonville (of Florida) or Jacksonville State (of Alabama). But it’s clearly unusual for a team that didn’t make it out of the semis to still have a keen rooting interest.

Colonial final (Delaware vs. UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Led by Jaylen Sims’s 26 points, UNC Wilmington survived a 60-57 rock fight against College of Charleston to make it to its first CAA final since winning the league in 2017. The second-seeded Seahawks (23-8) have lived dangerously all year, going 4-0 in overtime and 17-3 in games decided by seven points or less. They’ll meet the fifth-seeded Blue Hens (21-12), a veteran-laden bunch that returns to the title game for the first time since claiming their only CAA title in 2014. Delaware upset top-seeded Towson on Monday.

Bracket impact: Another one-bid league, this time with a champion likely to land as either a No. 14 or No. 15 seed.

Horizon League final (Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN): Third-seeded Northern Kentucky (20-11) and fourth-seeded Wright State (20-13) both knocked out higher seeds in the semifinals. Northern Kentucky has won three of the last five Horizon tournaments, while Wright State (the 2018 champ) is led by first team all-conference wing Tanner Holden (19.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg).

Bracket impact: A good chance either team ends up on the No. 16 line with possibly a trip to a play-in game —or, in the case of Dayton-based Wright State, a trip across town.

Northeast final (Wagner at Bryant, 7 p.m., ESPN2): Regular season champ Bryant (21-9) features Division I scoring leader Peter Kiss, who is averaging 24.7 points and stitched together six consecutive 30-point games late in the regular season with a two-game suspension spliced in for good measure. Wagner (21-5) won at VCU early in the year and later ripped off 14 consecutive victories, and it has regained its form after losing its final two regular season games, including 78-70 at Bryant on Feb. 26.

Bracket impact: Death, taxes and the Northeast Conference winner in Dayton. The last NEC champ to avoid a play-in date was Long Island Brooklyn in 2012, and Bryant could receive a similar treatment if it earns its first NCAA berth. Wagner, which last made the field of 68 when it was a field of 65 in 2003, has a good enough overall profile that it could bypass Dayton and even land a No. 15 seed.

West Coast final (Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m., ESPN): The top game of the night is Round 3 between the WCC’s best programs. The top-seeded Zags (25-3) had won 17 in a row before falling at Saint Mary’s on Feb. 26 to close the regular season. The second-seeded Gaels (25-6) haven’t lost since their Feb. 12 visit to Gonzaga. Half of the WCC’s 10-man all-conference team will play in this one, including league player of the year Drew Timme from Gonzaga.

Bracket impact: Gonzaga effectively locks up a No. 1 seed with a victory, and Saint Mary’s could climb up to the No. 5 line with another defeat of the Zags. Either way, both of these teams are safely in the field, and it will mark the 14th year in a row one of these two programs claim the WCC.

Summit League final (South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State, 9 p.m. ESPN2): Top-seeded South Dakota State (29-4) brings a 20-game winning streak into this meeting with the second-seeded Bison (23-9), but the Jackrabbits’ two victories over North Dakota State both came by four points. Summit player of the year Baylor Scheierman (16.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.6 apg) is a do-everything sort who also shoots 47.9 percent from three-point range. He’s a name to remember next week if South Dakota State makes it through.

Bracket impact: No Division I team has ever won 29 games and been left out of the tournament. It’s something to think about if South Dakota State can’t complete an unblemished run through the Summit. If it does, it’s looking at about a No. 12 seed. North Dakota State’s ceiling is probably a No. 14 or No. 15 seed.

Field notes

Last four included: Wake Forest, SMU, VCU, Rutgers

First four on the outside: Wyoming, BYU, Florida, Dayton

Next four on the outside: Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas A&M, Oregon

Moving in: Northern Kentucky, UNC Wilmington

Moving out: Cleveland State, Towson

Conference call: Big Ten (8), Big East (7), Big 12 (6), SEC (6), ACC (5), American Athletic (3), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), West Coast (3), Atlantic 10 (2)

Bracket projection

West vs. East, South vs. Midwest

West Region

Portland, Ore.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG WEST/Long Beach State

(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) San Diego State

San Diego

(5) LSU vs. (12) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(4) Texas Tech vs. (13) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga

Pittsburgh

(3) Tennessee vs. (14) IVY/Princeton

(6) Iowa vs. (11) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago

Greenville, S.C.

(7) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State vs. (10) Creighton

(2) ACC/Duke vs. (15) ATLANTIC SUN/Jacksonville

San Diego State has won nine of its last 10 and sits safely inside the field with the Mountain West tournament about to begin. … Chattanooga is headed to its 12th NCAA tournament and first since 2016 after David Jean-Baptiste’s buzzer-beating 25-footer in overtime earned the Mocs a Southern Conference title. Chattanooga is 3-11 all-time in the tournament, including a Sweet 16 trip as a No. 14 seed in 1997. …

Iowa didn’t win its regular season finale, ending a string when it won eight out of nine. It seems strange to say for a program without the greatest reputation on defense, but the Hawkeyes are as trustworthy as anyone in the Big Ten at this point. … Duke probably isn’t getting to the No. 1 seed line after losing to North Carolina on Saturday, but stranger things have happened.

East Region

San Diego

(1) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (16) NORTHEAST/Bryant-HORIZON/Northern Kentucky winner

(8) Michigan State vs. (9) Iowa State

Buffalo

(5) Alabama vs. (12) SMU/Wake Forest winner

(4) BIG EAST/Providence vs. (13) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona

Milwaukee

(3) BIG TEN/Illinois vs. (14) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

(6) Texas vs. (11) San Francisco

Greenville, S.C.

(7) Colorado State vs. (10) Miami

(2) SEC/Auburn vs. (15) SUN BELT/Georgia State

A quick thought on Michigan State: It has won three games away from East Lansing since Christmas — at Northwestern, Wisconsin and Maryland. The Spartans are difficult to have much faith in when they play somewhere other than the Breslin Center. … Memphis has helped itself a bunch in the last month after getting most of its roster healthy. But SMU swept the Tigers and is also benefiting from their conference rival’s surge. …

Texas is 9-8 since Jan. 8, and its longest winning streak in that span is three games. It isn’t the Longhorns’ capability that’s in question — they’ve beaten Kansas and Tennessee since Jan. 29 — but their consistency is in serious doubt. … Georgia State, champions of the Sun Belt for the fourth time since 2015, will make its sixth NCAA trip and first since 2019. The Panthers (18-10) roll into the postseason on a 10-game winning streak.

South Region

Fort Worth

(1) BIG 12/Baylor vs. (16) SWAC/Alcorn State-SOUTHLAND/Nicholls State winner

(8) Marquette vs. (9) Notre Dame

Buffalo

(5) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (12) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Pittsburgh

(3) Villanova vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate

(6) Southern California vs. (11) Michigan

Indianapolis

(7) MOUNTAIN WEST/Boise State vs. (10) TCU

(2) Purdue vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Longwood

Notre Dame didn’t win at Duke, of course, but its overall profile isn’t too much different from North Carolina’s. Both are in line to land similar seedings come Sunday, though an ACC tournament run for either team could change the equation some. … Arkansas has won 14 of 16, with a one-point loss at Alabama and a four-point loss at Tennessee. The Razorbacks are going to be difficult to reckon with.

Southern California is 5-3 in Quadrant 1 games, but two of them — road triumphs at No. 74 (in the NET) Oregon and No. 75 Colorado barely land on that tier. The Trojans own three victories against this projected field: At home against UCLA and Long Beach State, and in nearby Anaheim against San Diego State. … Put simply, Purdue hasn’t been right since it was obliterated at Michigan on Feb. 10. The Boilermakers went 4-3 down the stretch, and their vaunted offense looked like its December or January version only in a Feb. 20 defeat of Rutgers.

Midwest Region

Fort Worth

(1) Kansas vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Memphis

Portland, Ore.

(5) Connecticut vs. (12) Rutgers/VCU winner

(4) UCLA vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Toledo

Milwaukee

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) BIG SKY/Montana State

(6) Saint Mary’s vs. (11) Xavier

Indianapolis

(7) Ohio State vs. (10) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) COLONIAL/UNC Wilmington

An underappreciated result of Kansas’ steadiness: The Jayhawks are going to earn a No. 4 seed or better for the 21st consecutive tournament (and it would be 22 if the 2020 tournament was played). Kansas is the most recession-proof program in the sport. … Rutgers stands out in a good way relative to other teams at the edge of the field with its six Quadrant 1 victories. The Scarlet Knights simply need to avoid a silly loss in the Big Ten tournament, and they might not get the chance to absorb one if Iowa knocks off the Nebraska-Northwestern winner on Thursday. …