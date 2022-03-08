The Georgetown that Ewing took to another level in the early 1980s is gone. The rest of that palace has collapsed this season, and the Hoyas must realize nostalgia won’t keep them warm. Ewing, the greatest player in program history, isn’t responsible for most of the gradual decline. But this miserable season is on him. In his fifth year in charge, Ewing has a 6-24 record. You’d have to be embarrassingly gullible to believe patience is the remedy.

The right thing is the difficult thing, and the difficult thing is also the merciful thing. After Georgetown loses in the Big East tournament, Ewing and the Hoyas need to have the announcement ready. They can get out the fancy spoons and mix the word salad however they like. Maybe Ewing transitions to a new athletic department or university role. Out of respect, give him a dignified parachute. But it’s time for Georgetown to stop using the past as a crutch and venture beyond the John Thompson Jr. legacy for the first time in 50 years.

After Ewing was named the head coach in April 2017, Georgetown Athletic Director Lee Reed spoke of Ewing being his own man, not an ideological clone of his old coach and definitely no longer the shy teenager who arrived on campus in 1981.

“There’s Big Pat, and then there’s Coach Ewing,” Reed said that day. “We’ve known Big Pat for a long time; he’s family. But he left no doubt that we were hiring Coach Ewing.”

The failure of Coach Ewing to lift a program that had slipped to mediocrity does not tarnish the legacy of Big Pat. He is still family. He is still the standard. His full story may be more complicated now, but in sports, we get too carried away with this fear that one low can damage a mountain of highs. The nature of competition is that even the most regal sports figures lose — and lose badly — at some point.

We like perfect icons. We believe in heroes too much. But we’re smart enough to look at a person’s entire history and weigh it all appropriately. It’s sad to see him struggle now. That’s not a good reason to hold on and hope against hope that one more season will spark a recovery.

In giving Ewing a vote of confidence last week, Reed said: “In this ever evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing, and we are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

Those kind words came with a lot of exit ramps. However, the results are more straightforward. As the Georgetown coach, Ewing has a 68-83 record, one winning season and a single NCAA tournament appearance that came after a stunning turnaround in the conference tournament last year. The Hoyas just became the first 0-19 team in Big East history. Their 24 losses this season are more than the 23 that Ewing suffered in four seasons as a player. Barring another Big East tournament miracle at Madison Square Garden this week, the Hoyas will trudge into the offseason with their worst mark in 50 years, dating back to the season before Thompson arrived in 1972.

Amid speculation that includes retirement, Ewing has declared he’s “not a quitter” and indicated a willingness to return. He’s always had that kind of fight, playing through pain, learning from setbacks, spending 15 long years as an NBA assistant before receiving his first head coaching opportunity at Georgetown. Few superstars embrace the grind as much as he has.

But the need for change isn’t an indictment of Ewing’s work ethic or even his abilities as an on-court strategist. It’s about feel. He hasn’t shown a knack for running the type of college program that aspires to be elite again. Recruiting has been spotty. Retention of talent has been an issue, with several of Georgetown’s most promising players transferring and making an impact elsewhere. The program has no clear identity, other than inconsistency. In the beginning, it was a year-to-year mystery. Now, the Hoyas are puzzling from game to game.

Five years ago, Ewing donned a three-piece suit — gray with a blue dress shirt to fit the occasion — and stood behind a lectern labeled “Georgetown University.” He winked at nostalgia, draping a white towel over his shoulder, a la his former coach and mentor. His familiar crosstown smile extended from one edge of his face to the other.

“I think that I’m very prepared to be successful here,” he said upon becoming the men’s basketball coach of a program he had already lifted.

Five years later, a pessimism that wasn’t invited to Ewing’s grand reintroduction engulfs the program, and it keeps mutating during this inconceivable 20-game losing streak. Georgetown’s Hall of Fame son came home to rescue the Hoyas from mediocrity, and, well, um, they’re not that anymore. Their situation is much worse now.

Ewing is the only of Thompson’s disciples to have a losing record. Craig Esherick replaced Big John and lasted only 5½ seasons with a 103-74 record. John Thompson III survived for 13 years, made the NCAA tournament eight times, went to the 2007 Final Four, won 278 games and posted a .648 winning percentage. But he was fired in 2017 after the only two losing seasons of his coaching career.

Now, 23 years after Big John retired, the team is at a low point. Ewing’s .450 winning percentage is both the result of his mismanagement and the consequence of the university’s reluctance to reimagine and modernize the program. The elder Thompson had long been portrayed as Georgetown’s overbearing architect and the biggest hindrance to change. He died six months ago, and the on-court woes have exacerbated a season of mourning and created an inflection point.

Old glory won’t save Georgetown. That statue inside the John R. Thompson Jr. Intercollegiate Athletic Center doesn’t mandate that the university must do what Big John would have done. The sight of Ewing manning the sideline isn’t a comfort during a difficult time. The floor beneath the Hoyas keeps crumbling, and they are one more misstep from falling all the way through it.

Big Pat is immortal. Coach Ewing hasn’t been the answer, and that’s okay. Really, that’s okay. At 20 consecutive losses and counting, moving on is only sensible response.