What to read about the NFL

The Super Bowl is done and now the offseason is at hand for every NFL team — and there never seems to be a quiet moment.

Attorneys for Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL and its teams, told HBO that they would be willing to share with league investigators evidence that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores payments for losing games.

Candace Buckner: Protecting women, a partisan divider. Ain’t that America?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league won’t “take anything off the table” as it seeks to address its diversity issues following a hiring cycle in which only one of the nine head coaching vacancies leaguewide was filled by a Black coach.

Tom Brady announced his retirement after 22 NFL seasons. Here is a look back at the biggest moments of his football life.

Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage