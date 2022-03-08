“Richard is grateful to have this matter concluded,” his lawyer, Cooper Offenbecher, said (via the Seattle Times). “He is focused on spending time with his family and looks forward to the next steps in his career.”
Sherman was given a suspended 90-day sentence by District Court Judge Kevin A. Peck and credited with two days served behind bars. He was also ordered to pay court costs of $1,325 and restitution of a still-to-be-determined amount to his father-in-law and the Department of Transportation.
Penalties included $500 for speeding in a construction zone and a suspended fine of $1,000 for the other two offenses. Conditions of the plea include court-supervised monitoring for two years and mandatory attendance at a DUI victim’s panel within the next 60 days.
Sherman, who turns 34 on March 30, was arrested July 14 after driving into a construction site shortly before 2 a.m., crashing his Mercedes sedan, leaving the scene and trying to force his way into his in-laws’ Redmond, Wash., home.
Sherman, who was a free agent at the time of the incident, signed with the Buccaneers in September when their secondary was depleted by injuries but couldn’t avoid getting hurt himself. He signed a one-year deal and will be a free agent when the market opens next week.
“Some help, some therapies, some tools that I didn’t have before to address some things that you kind of let stack up in your mind,” he said in October. “You never have time to address them. It’s not the right moment. It’s not the right place in your life to deal with these emotions and feelings.
“It really forced me to step back and go ask for help and get the help I need and to not be afraid, to be proud to ask. In that, it’s been remarkable how many other people have said they had the same issue. Because you always feel like you’re alone. You always feel like you’re the only one dealing with this.”