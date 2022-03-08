The Broncos and Seahawks did not immediately confirm the trade agreement. The deal cannot become official until the NFL free agent market opens next week.
Wilson is expected to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the deal, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.
According to that person, the Broncos receive Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick in the trade while sending quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and a package of draft choices—including two first-round selections, two second-rounders and a fifth-round pick—to the Seahawks.
It previously was believed that the Broncos would be a top contender for Aaron Rodgers if he opted to leave the Green Bay Packers. But Rodgers is poised to remain in Green Bay and he and the Packers are negotiating a new contract expected to be worth about $50 million per season, according to multiple people with knowledge of those deliberations.
This is a developing story and will be updated.