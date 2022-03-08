The No. 10 Wolverines entered Monday with a perfect record and four previous wins over the Falcons. But this game provided a fresh challenge, as the team was without senior captain Ashley Steadman. She had gone out with an injury in the state quarterfinal game, meaning Woodgrove would have to find a way to win without the top scorer in program history.

“It took us about a half just to get used to playing without her,” Fisher said. “We didn’t want to be down 13 points, but I think we were expecting we might have to come from behind a little bit.”

In the second half, Woodgrove (29-0) successfully picked up the pace of the game and earned points in transition. By the fourth quarter, Briar Woods’ lead was down to four. In front of their home crowd, the Wolverines rode a wave of momentum to a 50-47 win.

The comeback win not only sent the Wolverines to their first state championship, it also kept the perfect season alive. But, even one win away from a 30-0 season, Fisher insists the team doesn’t think too much about the bigger picture.

“We are a very game-by-game team,” he said. “There’s no Woodgrove offense or Woodgrove defense; we’re always just thinking about what is the best answer for today’s game.”

The Wolverines will face Menchville at 6 p.m. Friday at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond.

VA championships All games at Siegel Center Time Date Class 4 boys Loudoun County vs. Varina 2:30 p.m. Thursday Class 3 girls Meridian vs. Lakeland 6 p.m. Thursday Class 6 girls Madison vs. Osbourn Park 12:30 p.m. Friday Class 6 boys Hayfield vs. Battlefield 2:30 p.m. Friday Class 5 girls Woodgrove vs. Menchville 6 p.m. Friday

Meridian girls return to the Class 3 final

Before the Monday’s state semifinal game, Meridian girls’ coach Chris Carrico told his players there wasn’t a speech in the world he needed to give them to prepare them to take on Lakeland. They were ready and they had worked hard for months to be ready.

“And I got 15 heads nodding back at me,” Carrico said. “So that made me feel good going in.”

No. 17 Meridian (24-1) showed just how prepared they were in the first quarter when Lakeland scored the first basket of the game and the Mustangs responded with a scoring barrage. At the end of the first, Meridian led 22-2. The Falls Church school earned its spot in the Class 3 title game with a 65-33 victory.

Carrico was so confident in his Mustangs because he had seen them come through many times before. Almost the entire rotation of this year’s team won a state championship in last year’s condensed season.

There are plenty of changes from that season to this season, though — most obviously a shift in location for the big game. Whereas last year’s championships were played at local sites, the festivities are returning to VCU this season. That means more travel, a different schedule and a bigger stage for the Mustangs.

“The kids aren’t used to shooting against that backdrop, the court is 10 feet longer, things like that,” Carrico said. “There will be things that are different. So we just want to get down there as fast we can and get on the court.”

Meridian will take on Carroll County at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Loudoun County to make first championship appearance

On the boys’ side, the Class 4 semifinal featured the fifth meeting between neighboring rivals Loudoun County and Loudoun Valley.

Entering Monday night’s game, the series was as even as can be. Tied 2-2 with three of the games being determined by five points or fewer, it seemed a thriller was in store.

“It’s great for the county to showcase the talent of two teams that are equally matched,” Loudoun County coach Mark Alexander said. “And the crowd was tremendous, we sold out tickets in about an hour.”

After a slow start, Alexander’s team found its rhythm and hung around with the Vikings, using some late free throws to pull away for a 50-40 victory. The Captains (23-6) are headed to the first state championship game in program history, where they will face Richmond-area power Varina.

“We’re playing a very, very athletic and accomplished Varina team,” Alexander said. “People may not give us a chance, but if we’re disciplined and we take care of the ball — we’ll see. We’ll stick to our style and see what happens.”

The coach describes his team’s style as one centered around a high collective basketball I.Q. and good chemistry. The Vikings are always ready to help on defense and make a back cut on offense. They’ve been building this culture for years, waiting for a chance to test it at the highest level.

“We’re a homegrown team. We don’t play the transfer game,” Alexander said. “We’ve just been building for a long time and that’s what makes this so special for our guys.”